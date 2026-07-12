Is the Quaker State 400 NASCAR Race Delayed Today? Expected Start Time, Weather

Weather is threatening the Quaker State 400, leaving NASCAR fans wondering whether today’s race will be delayed. Here’s the latest forecast, the expected start time and what officials are saying.

Track conditions, radar trends and NASCAR’s weather protocols will determine whether the green flag flies as scheduled or if fans should prepare for a delayed start at EchoPark Speedway.

Storms already forced NASCAR’s hand once Sunday. An inclement weather hold shut down on-site activity around 1:30 p.m. ET before officials lifted it at 2:22 p.m., clearing the way for the day’s schedule to resume ahead of tonight’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Temperatures at the track sit in the low-to-mid 90s, with a heat index pushing past 100 degrees, and gathering clouds nearby signal the afternoon isn’t finished with Hampton, Georgia. But as of 3:15 p.m. ET, the Cup Series race is still set for a 7 p.m. ET green flag.

The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City is calling for a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening, mainly after 3 p.m., with additional storm risk continuing before 9 p.m. Sunday also marks the third race of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, raising the cost of any lost track time for drivers still chasing points in that bracket.

Quaker State 400 Rain Delay Chances for NASCAR Race

A delay before or during tonight’s event looks probable given the overlap between the 7 p.m. start and the window forecasters marked as most active. A complete washout remains less likely, since storms at this track have tended to move through in cells, and Sunday’s early hold and quick reopening fit that pattern.

AccuWeather’s outlook for the speedway called for variably cloudy skies with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm possible later in the evening, with the potential for flooding downpours and damaging winds. Track officials will lean on real-time radar rather than the morning forecast once the field is ready to roll. A red flag and lengthy hold are realistic outcomes, and a shortened race is also in play if the storms refuse to break.

Ryan Blaney Leads Favorites Into Uncertain Atlanta Finish

Ryan Blaney starts from the pole and enters as the betting favorite, listed around +1000 at FanDuel, according to CBS Sports writer Ross Kelly. Kyle Larson and Joey Logano sit close behind at +1100 apiece, with Tyler Reddick, the spring winner at this track, next at +1200.

Denny Hamlin, who carries the points lead into this race, is priced at +1400 alongside a cluster that includes Chase Elliott and William Byron, both multiple-time winners at this track.

SportsLine analyst Mike McClure, whose lap-by-lap simulation model has called 30 race winners since 2021, is feeling negative on Blaney despite the pole position. McClure’s model instead backs Brad Keselowski at +1800 for a strong run near the front, pointing to Keselowski’s history of top-three finishes at EchoPark, Kelly reported.

A clean finish keeps the standings largely on script, with Hamlin protecting his edge over Reddick and Blaney. A rain-shortened result changes that math. Fewer green-flag laps mean fewer chances for pit strategy and late-race chaos to shuffle the field, favoring drivers already running up front. It also squeezes the In-Season Challenge bracket, where a scrapped stage can leave drivers without the laps they needed to make a move.

The race remains on schedule, but whether it finishes that way depends on whatever weather systems roll through Hampton before the green flag drops.