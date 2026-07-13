Why is the Quaker State 400 NASCAR Race Delayed Today? When Will it Start Again?

NASCAR red-flagged the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart Sunday night, stopping Ryan Blaney’s bid for an Atlanta win cold.

The stoppage hit just as Sunday’s storms, which had already forced one hold earlier in the day, caught up with the field again — leaving thousands of fans at EchoPark Speedway wondering how much of the Cup Series night race survives the weather.

EchoPark Speedway confirmed the race entered a 30-minute weather hold Sunday at 8:28 p.m. EDT, with officials citing inclement weather in the immediate area. No restart time had been set as the hold began, and track staff pledged updates at least every half hour until racing resumes.

Fox Sports motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass posted an update at 9:10 p.m. EDT.

“Lightning hold should be over in about 10 minutes. Then need rain to stop,” Pockrass wrote. Rain was still seen falling steadily in video from EchoPark Speedway, however. The lap-by-lap updates courtesy of Jayski reported that at 9 p.m., “NASCAR is staging track drying equipment.”

Pockrass was optimistic that the race would restart, but possibly not for another two hours.

“I do think there is a chance (that the race would re-start),” Pockrass wrote. “With the forecast for tomorrow not great, I could see NASCAR willing to resume even a little after 11p ET. Need about 80-90 minutes to finish the race but that’s assuming it goes green.”

According to the Race Weather social media account, “this will go the full 30 minutes, if not longer. Once this cell passed, we’ll have track drying & monitor the radar.”

The delay came despite a green flag that dropped close to schedule. An early-afternoon hold shut down all activity at the track between 1:30 p.m. and 2:22 p.m. ET, with temperatures already sitting in the low-to-mid 90s and a heat index pushing past 100 degrees by mid-afternoon. Once that hold lifted, the schedule cleared for a roughly 7:19 p.m. ET green flag, keeping the first two stages on pace.

Freelance journalist Luis Torres reported lightning in the area during laps 109, leading to the race stoppage and delay.

Ryan Blaney Leads Quaker State 400 When Red Flag Falls

Blaney, who won the pole with a lap of 179.912 mph Saturday, carried that speed into the race and captured Stage 1 outright. It was his second Atlanta pole and 14th of his career, and for a while Sunday it looked like the head start would hold up all night.

He stayed in front deep into Stage 2, with Joey Logano and Kyle Larson never far behind after starting second and third, before caution flew for lightning near the track at lap 108.

NASCAR threw the red flag roughly a lap later, stopping the field with Blaney still out front. Bubba Wallace ran second, trailed by Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott, rounding out the top five as crews scrambled to cover cars on pit road.

Forecasters flagged this scenario well before the green flag flew. The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City put the chance of showers and thunderstorms at 60 percent through the evening, with the heaviest risk concentrated in the same window NASCAR is now navigating.

Quaker State 400 Weather Outlook at EchoPark

AccuWeather’s forecast for the speedway had warned of a heavy thunderstorm later in the evening, carrying potential for flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts. That outlook lines up with a track that tends to see storm cells move through in bursts rather than settle in for a full washout, based on Sunday’s pattern of a hold that lifted within roughly an hour.

Cell movement, not a stalled system, remains the key variable. Radar-driven decisions from NASCAR officials will determine whether the Quaker State 400 resumes at full length or gets called official once 130 laps are complete, the threshold for a shortened race. A truncated finish would freeze the running order largely intact, a break for Blaney and a blow to drivers like Denny Hamlin, who holds the points lead into Atlanta but started well off the front.

Every additional minute under red also chips into a race with heightened stakes as the third stop on the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, a bracket format in which lost stage laps can end a driver’s run early before it ever gets going again.

For now, cars sit covered on pit road at EchoPark Speedway, Blaney’s lead intact and the rest of the field waiting on the same storm cells that have shadowed Hampton, Georgia, since morning.