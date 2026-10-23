NASCAR Team Drops Bombshell Truck Series News Just Hours Before Talladega Race

Rackley WAR will end its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program after Friday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, announcing the decision with two races remaining after Friday’s outing at Talladega.

Co-owners Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton announced the move hours before the green flag without citing finances, sponsorship or results, which leaves why the team is stopping now as an open question.

“We have made the difficult decision that tonight’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will mark the end of Rackley WAR’s NASCAR Truck Series program,” the co-owners said, according to the team’s statement on X.

The Love’s RV Stop 225 is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET start on FS1, according to SpeedwayMedia.com.

Rackley WAR’s Truck Series History and Top Drivers

Allen, a Tennessee native and the 2007 Truck Series Rookie of the Year, teamed with Rackley Roofing president Curtis Sutton to launch the team in December 2020, according to The Checkered Flag. Allen had formed WAR Shocks the year after his rookie season, and the organization also ran a driver development program for Pro and Super Late Model racers.

Rackley WAR debuted at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. Across 146 starts by 14 drivers, the team produced 27 top-10 finishes, six top-five finishes and 37 laps led, Kim reported.

Matt DiBenedetto delivered the team’s lone victory at Talladega in October 2022. He then steered Rackley WAR into the 2023 playoffs, the organization’s only postseason appearance.

Ty Dillon ran the No. 25 full-time in 2024, as The Checkered Flag reported.

Dawson Sutton, son of co-owner Curtis Sutton, became the primary driver in 2025. He finished fourth at Talladega that October, a career best, and ended the season 18th in the standings with an average finish of 19.4. This year he posted one top-10, a seventh-place run at Bristol Motor Speedway in April, along with five laps led and a 21.0 average finish.

Kevin Harvick joined the organization as a consultant in 2025, and he and his son Keelan entered the team’s Super and Pro Late Model programs. “I hope that my years of owning and operating a championship-winning truck program will help shorten Dawson’s learning curve in his rookie truck season,” Harvick said, as quoted by RACER. The comment came as the former Cup Series champion tied himself to the program’s truck side.

Rackley WAR’s Exit and What It Means for the Truck Series

The owners offered no reason beyond a shift in emphasis. They pointed to the late model program, which has earned nearly 50 wins since 2021, and said they have “no plans to slow down racing anytime soon.”

Talladega is where the team won, and Friday’s announcement landed the same day TRICON Garage revealed Sutton and Sammy Smith as its 2027 drivers. Sutton will pilot TRICON’s No. 5 Toyota and Smith the No. 15, as SpeedwayMedia.com reported.

Sutton drives Rackley’s No. 26 Chevrolet at Talladega, then will be absent from Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 6, the final two races of the season, according to CupScene‘s 2026 Truck Series schedule.

The No. 27 goes dark as well. Toni Breidinger and Kasey Kleyn, who split select starts in that truck this season, will have no Rackley entry to drive in the final stretch.

The series now loses a full-time team that has fielded a truck every year since 2021. It also loses the part-time second entry, a car number that first appeared for one event in 2021, when William Byron drove it at Nashville Superspeedway.