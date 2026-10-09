Why Isn’t Frankie Muniz Driving in Today’s NASCAR Truck Race? Where Is He?

Fans of TV star turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz are certainly wondering why the 40-year-old is missing from Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200 at Charlotte. Where is he today, and all this weekend?

The answer is pretty simple. Muniz is racing this weekend, just not at Charlotte Motor Speedway, or in any NASCAR event. Instead, the “Malcolm in the Middle” star will be chasing a GT4 America championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The schedule conflict, not an injury or a release, hands the No. 33 Ford to team owner Josh Reaume while Muniz enters a title weekend with a one-point lead.

The Ecosave 200 is the 21st of 25 races on the Truck Series calendar and the third of the Chase. It starts at 5 p.m. EDT on Fox, according to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s event listing. Reaume is making his second consecutive start in the truck, according to NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto.

“Cannot explain how it feels heading to Indianapolis leading the points by one for the final race weekend of the GT4 America Championship,” Muniz wrote on X Tuesday. “Hate missing another NASCAR Truck race, but we’re fighting for the championship in GT4 America.”

ECOSAVE 200 — STARTING LINEUP NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series • Charlotte Motor Speedway • Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 Row Pos Car Driver Team Time Speed 1 1 7 Connor Mosack (C) PurePEX Chevrolet 29.961 180.234 2 15 Tanner Gray Black’s Tire/Down East Heating & Air Toyota 30.023 179.862 2 3 11 Kaden Honeycutt (C) Safelite Toyota 30.053 179.683 4 77 Rajah Caruth (i) (C) Chevrolet Chevrolet 30.071 179.575 3 5 45 Landen Lewis (C) J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet 30.128 179.235 6 5 Bayley Currey Monster Truck Wars Toyota 30.135 179.194 4 7 9 Grant Enfinger (C) Grant County Mulch Chevrolet 30.185 178.897 8 91 Christian Eckes (C) NAPA Nightvision Chevrolet 30.226 178.654 5 9 44 Andres Perez De Lara Telcel Chevrolet 30.268 178.406 10 38 Chandler Smith (C) Mystik Lubricants Ford 30.280 178.336 6 11 42 Conner Jones Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet 30.283 178.318 12 99 Ben Rhodes (C) TSPORT Ford 30.288 178.288 7 13 34 Layne Riggs (C) BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing Ford 30.292 178.265 14 16 Justin Haley RAM RAM 30.298 178.230 8 15 1 Brent Crews (i) (C) Mobil 1 Toyota 30.324 178.077 16 19 Daniel Hemric (C) Delphi Chevrolet 30.331 178.036 9 17 88 Ty Majeski (C) MasterForce/Menards Ford 30.367 177.825 18 98 Jake Garcia Quanta/Curb Records Ford 30.399 177.637 10 19 4 Matt Mills Utilitra/J.F. Electric Chevrolet 30.414 177.550 20 26 Dawson Sutton Rackley Roofing Chevrolet 30.419 177.521 11 21 20 Daniel Dye Champion Container Chevrolet 30.468 177.235 22 10 Corey LaJoie Mopar RAM 30.560 176.702 12 23 13 Cole Butcher # Atlantic Tilt Load Ford 30.599 176.476 24 81 Kris Wright F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet 30.676 176.033 13 25 18 Tyler Ankrum (C) LIUNA Chevrolet 30.678 176.022 26 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar International Toyota 30.690 175.953 14 27 12 Brenden Queen # Cummins RAM 30.733 175.707 28 62 Leland Honeyman Jr Halmar International Toyota 30.766 175.518 15 29 14 Mini Tyrrell # RAM RAM 30.807 175.285 30 25 Regan Smith RAM RAM 31.049 173.919 16 31 56 Timmy Hill UNITS Toyota 31.711 170.288 32 2 Luke Baldwin More Core Diamond Drilling Ford Owner Points 17 33 76 Spencer Boyd Desnuda Organic Tequila Chevrolet Owner Points 34 33 Josh Reaume Aerial Titans Ford Owner Points 18 35 22 Clayton Green Firman Power Equipment Ford Owner Points 36 17 Giovanni Ruggiero (C) JBL Toyota Owner Points Pole: Connor Mosack, 29.961 seconds (180.234 mph) • Time = qualifying lap in seconds, Speed = mph • Owner Points = starting spot set by owner points • (i) = ineligible for series points • (C) and # as designated on NASCAR’s official lineup • Did not qualify: none • Track race record: Matt Crafton, 1:25:01 (141.855 mph), May 21, 2016

Source: NASCAR Statistics, as of Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET

Frankie Muniz’s GT4 America Weekend at Indianapolis

Muniz and co-driver Tyler Stone share the No. 30 Ford Mustang GT4 for TechSport Racing in the Pirelli GT4 America finale, which runs on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis road course alongside the Indianapolis 8 Hour, according to GT4 America’s event schedule.

Friday brings practice and qualifying only. The No. 30 has qualifying sessions at 2:45 and 3:05 p.m. EDT, the schedule shows. Race 1 starts Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. EDT. Race 2, which decides the title, follows Sunday at 10:25 a.m. EDT.

Muniz and Stone lead the AM standings with 168 points, one ahead of James Clay and James Walker Jr. in the No. 36 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4, according to FanBuzz reporter John Newby. TechSport swept Road America and won Race 2 at Barber Motorsports Park, according to Motorsport.com.

GT4 is a production-based class for customer teams, one step below GT3. Its cars begin as road-legal sports cars and receive limited race modifications, according to Toyota Gazoo Racing. Each car carries two drivers, and Muniz and Stone run in the amateur-only AM class, according to GT4 America’s series explainer.

No national network carries the sessions live. SRO streams every qualifying session and race on the GTWorld YouTube channel, according to GT4 America’s how-to-watch guide.

Frankie Muniz’s Truck Series Record and Racing Origins

Muniz has 17 Truck Series starts in 2026, all in the No. 33 Ford for Team Reaume. His best finish is 16th at Daytona, according to The Third Turn results log. He has 42 career starts since 2024 with no wins or poles, one top-10 and one lap led, according to DriverAverages’ Truck Series statistics.

Francisco James Muniz IV was born Dec. 5, 1985. He grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, about two and a half hours from Charlotte Motor Speedway, where his family took him to races, according to NASCAR.com.

Fame came as the title character of Fox’s “Malcolm in the Middle,” which ran from 2000 to 2006. He also starred in “My Dog Skip,” “Big Fat Liar” and “Agent Cody Banks” during that stretch. He returned for the four-episode revival “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” this year, according to NASCAR.com.

“My heart had never pounded so much,” Muniz said of his first race, the 2004 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race at Long Beach, where he finished seventh, NASCAR.com reported. After the show ended, he told his agents he was done with acting offers and was going racing, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

He moved through Formula BMW USA and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship from 2007 to 2009. A crash at Mid-Ohio in 2009, with two races left and Muniz fourth in the standings, broke his back and nearly tore off his left thumb, NASCAR.com reported. An IndyCar deal for 2010 was pulled, and he stayed away from racing for about 12 years.