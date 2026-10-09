Why Isn’t Frankie Muniz Driving in Today’s NASCAR Truck Race? Where Is He?

Fans of TV star turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz are certainly wondering why the 40-year-old is missing from Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200 at Charlotte. Where is he today, and all this weekend?
The answer is pretty simple. Muniz is racing this weekend, just not at Charlotte Motor Speedway, or in any NASCAR event. Instead, the “Malcolm in the Middle” star will be chasing a GT4 America championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The schedule conflict, not an injury or a release, hands the No. 33 Ford to team owner Josh Reaume while Muniz enters a title weekend with a one-point lead.
The Ecosave 200 is the 21st of 25 races on the Truck Series calendar and the third of the Chase. It starts at 5 p.m. EDT on Fox, according to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s event listing. Reaume is making his second consecutive start in the truck, according to NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto.
“Cannot explain how it feels heading to Indianapolis leading the points by one for the final race weekend of the GT4 America Championship,” Muniz wrote on X Tuesday. “Hate missing another NASCAR Truck race, but we’re fighting for the championship in GT4 America.”
|ECOSAVE 200 — STARTING LINEUP
|NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series • Charlotte Motor Speedway • Friday, Oct. 9, 2026
|Row
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|1
|1
|7
|Connor Mosack (C)
|PurePEX Chevrolet
|29.961
|180.234
|2
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Black’s Tire/Down East Heating & Air Toyota
|30.023
|179.862
|2
|3
|11
|Kaden Honeycutt (C)
|Safelite Toyota
|30.053
|179.683
|4
|77
|Rajah Caruth (i) (C)
|Chevrolet Chevrolet
|30.071
|179.575
|3
|5
|45
|Landen Lewis (C)
|J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet
|30.128
|179.235
|6
|5
|Bayley Currey
|Monster Truck Wars Toyota
|30.135
|179.194
|4
|7
|9
|Grant Enfinger (C)
|Grant County Mulch Chevrolet
|30.185
|178.897
|8
|91
|Christian Eckes (C)
|NAPA Nightvision Chevrolet
|30.226
|178.654
|5
|9
|44
|Andres Perez De Lara
|Telcel Chevrolet
|30.268
|178.406
|10
|38
|Chandler Smith (C)
|Mystik Lubricants Ford
|30.280
|178.336
|6
|11
|42
|Conner Jones
|Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet
|30.283
|178.318
|12
|99
|Ben Rhodes (C)
|TSPORT Ford
|30.288
|178.288
|7
|13
|34
|Layne Riggs (C)
|BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing Ford
|30.292
|178.265
|14
|16
|Justin Haley
|RAM RAM
|30.298
|178.230
|8
|15
|1
|Brent Crews (i) (C)
|Mobil 1 Toyota
|30.324
|178.077
|16
|19
|Daniel Hemric (C)
|Delphi Chevrolet
|30.331
|178.036
|9
|17
|88
|Ty Majeski (C)
|MasterForce/Menards Ford
|30.367
|177.825
|18
|98
|Jake Garcia
|Quanta/Curb Records Ford
|30.399
|177.637
|10
|19
|4
|Matt Mills
|Utilitra/J.F. Electric Chevrolet
|30.414
|177.550
|20
|26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley Roofing Chevrolet
|30.419
|177.521
|11
|21
|20
|Daniel Dye
|Champion Container Chevrolet
|30.468
|177.235
|22
|10
|Corey LaJoie
|Mopar RAM
|30.560
|176.702
|12
|23
|13
|Cole Butcher #
|Atlantic Tilt Load Ford
|30.599
|176.476
|24
|81
|Kris Wright
|F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet
|30.676
|176.033
|13
|25
|18
|Tyler Ankrum (C)
|LIUNA Chevrolet
|30.678
|176.022
|26
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar International Toyota
|30.690
|175.953
|14
|27
|12
|Brenden Queen #
|Cummins RAM
|30.733
|175.707
|28
|62
|Leland Honeyman Jr
|Halmar International Toyota
|30.766
|175.518
|15
|29
|14
|Mini Tyrrell #
|RAM RAM
|30.807
|175.285
|30
|25
|Regan Smith
|RAM RAM
|31.049
|173.919
|16
|31
|56
|Timmy Hill
|UNITS Toyota
|31.711
|170.288
|32
|2
|Luke Baldwin
|More Core Diamond Drilling Ford
|Owner Points
|17
|33
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|Desnuda Organic Tequila Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|34
|33
|Josh Reaume
|Aerial Titans Ford
|Owner Points
|18
|35
|22
|Clayton Green
|Firman Power Equipment Ford
|Owner Points
|36
|17
|Giovanni Ruggiero (C)
|JBL Toyota
|Owner Points
|Pole: Connor Mosack, 29.961 seconds (180.234 mph) • Time = qualifying lap in seconds, Speed = mph • Owner Points = starting spot set by owner points • (i) = ineligible for series points • (C) and # as designated on NASCAR’s official lineup • Did not qualify: none • Track race record: Matt Crafton, 1:25:01 (141.855 mph), May 21, 2016
Source: NASCAR Statistics, as of Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET
Frankie Muniz’s GT4 America Weekend at Indianapolis
Muniz and co-driver Tyler Stone share the No. 30 Ford Mustang GT4 for TechSport Racing in the Pirelli GT4 America finale, which runs on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis road course alongside the Indianapolis 8 Hour, according to GT4 America’s event schedule.
Friday brings practice and qualifying only. The No. 30 has qualifying sessions at 2:45 and 3:05 p.m. EDT, the schedule shows. Race 1 starts Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. EDT. Race 2, which decides the title, follows Sunday at 10:25 a.m. EDT.
Muniz and Stone lead the AM standings with 168 points, one ahead of James Clay and James Walker Jr. in the No. 36 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4, according to FanBuzz reporter John Newby. TechSport swept Road America and won Race 2 at Barber Motorsports Park, according to Motorsport.com.
GT4 is a production-based class for customer teams, one step below GT3. Its cars begin as road-legal sports cars and receive limited race modifications, according to Toyota Gazoo Racing. Each car carries two drivers, and Muniz and Stone run in the amateur-only AM class, according to GT4 America’s series explainer.
No national network carries the sessions live. SRO streams every qualifying session and race on the GTWorld YouTube channel, according to GT4 America’s how-to-watch guide.
Frankie Muniz’s Truck Series Record and Racing Origins
Muniz has 17 Truck Series starts in 2026, all in the No. 33 Ford for Team Reaume. His best finish is 16th at Daytona, according to The Third Turn results log. He has 42 career starts since 2024 with no wins or poles, one top-10 and one lap led, according to DriverAverages’ Truck Series statistics.
Francisco James Muniz IV was born Dec. 5, 1985. He grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, about two and a half hours from Charlotte Motor Speedway, where his family took him to races, according to NASCAR.com.
Fame came as the title character of Fox’s “Malcolm in the Middle,” which ran from 2000 to 2006. He also starred in “My Dog Skip,” “Big Fat Liar” and “Agent Cody Banks” during that stretch. He returned for the four-episode revival “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” this year, according to NASCAR.com.
“My heart had never pounded so much,” Muniz said of his first race, the 2004 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race at Long Beach, where he finished seventh, NASCAR.com reported. After the show ended, he told his agents he was done with acting offers and was going racing, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
He moved through Formula BMW USA and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship from 2007 to 2009. A crash at Mid-Ohio in 2009, with two races left and Muniz fourth in the standings, broke his back and nearly tore off his left thumb, NASCAR.com reported. An IndyCar deal for 2010 was pulled, and he stayed away from racing for about 12 years.
Why Isn’t Frankie Muniz Driving in Today’s NASCAR Truck Race? Where Is He?