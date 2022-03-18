Josh Bilicki Adds Partners for Alpha Prime Racing Debut

The No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro has two new partners for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas on March 26. Josh Bilicki will make his debut with the two-car team with The BOSS and Lemons of Love as his primary partners.

Alpha Prime Racing announced the news on March 18. The Xfinity Series team confirmed that Bilicki will reunite with The Builder’s Outlet Super Store (The BOSS), a retailer of building materials, and continue his relationship for the fourth consecutive year.

Lemons of Love, a non-profit organization providing chemo care packages to cancer patients and programming at its Lemons of Love Cancer Resource Center in Mt. Prospect, Ill., will also join the No. 45 team for the Texas road course race.

“The COTA race weekend has been marked on my calendar for some time now because it’s not only the first road course of the season, but also my first race with Alpha Prime Racing! The team has put in a lot of work over the past few months and their results have reflected that on the track” Bilicki stated in the press release. “I’m looking forward to carrying The BOSS and Lemons of Love logos on our [No. 45] Camaro.”

Bilicki Will Run 6 Total Races for Alpha Prime Racing

The trip to Austin will be Bilicki’s first race weekend with Alpha Prime Racing. He will make six starts during the 2022 Xfinity Series season while joining a stacked lineup of drivers.

APR revealed Bilicki’s schedule on January 27. He will follow up his trip to COTA with starts at Darlington Raceway, Road America, Michigan International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and the Charlotte Roval. The emphasis on road courses is part of the plan considering that Bilicki has extensive experience on road courses in multiple series, which could help him contend for strong finishes.

“I think the Xfinity Series has taken a step forward in terms of competition over the last two or three years, especially this year,” Bilicki told Heavy ahead of the 2022 season. “I mean, there are a lot of very well-funded teams [and] drivers. So it’s a very competitive season.

“But with that said, I still feel at the road courses we’re going to be one of the strongest small teams and we’re going to put up a fight against the big teams for sure. Alpha Prime has myself, Sage Karam for multiple races at road courses. Also Ryan Ellis. Us three have road course backgrounds.”

Bilicki Has 1 Xfinity Series Start in 2022

The Wisconsin native has a schedule featuring limited starts across the national three series. He will run several races for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series and six for Alpha Prime Racing in the Xfinity Series. Though he kicked off his season with a different organization.

Bilicki began his year with DGM Racing, which fields three cars each week. He took over the No. 36 Chevrolet Camaro for the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 and turned in the first top-10 finish of his career.

Bilicki started near the rear of the field after posting the 31st-fastest qualifying time. He lined up next to Tommy Joe Martins but began working his way through the field. He avoided two massive incidents at the end of the race, including one that demolished Myatt Snider’s No. 31 Chevrolet, and he finished ninth overall while Austin Hill won his first career Xfinity Series race.

