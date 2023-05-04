Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Xfinity Ride Returns for Special Weekend

The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro is making a comeback for a special NASCAR weekend. It will be on hand at Darlington Raceway as drivers across the three national series celebrate history.

According to an announcement, Ty Dillon will be in control of the Xfinity Series entry as he pulls double duty. He will have Ferris Mowers on board as his longtime sponsor goes old-school with a throwback scheme dating back to its debut in stock car racing.

Ty Dillon celebrates Darlington Throwback Weekend honoring Ferris’ first primary in the sport back in 2003. @tydillon | @FerrisMowers pic.twitter.com/HP0HxAnV4y — RCR (@RCRracing) May 4, 2023

However, this will not be a simple tribute. It will be a recreation of the first Ferris Mowers scheme. This particular scheme is from the 2003 Busch North season when Martin Truex Jr. made six starts and won two races.

The New Jersey native had Ferris as his primary partner during a Busch North Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 13, 2003. He started 11th overall in the No. 56 Chevrolet, and he finished 15th while Brad Leighton won.

Dillon Will Make Multiple Starts With Ferris Mowers

Dillon, who drives full-time in the Cup Series for Spire Motorsports, will pull double duty during multiple race weekends. He will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway and then again at an unannounced number of events.

Richard Childress Racing announced this limited schedule in January, but the organization did not provide many details. RCR confirmed that Dillon would drive the No. 3 Chevrolet during a limited number of events, and it announced that Ferris Mowers would sponsor the effort.

Dillon will make his 162nd Xfinity Series start when he takes over the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro. Darlington Raceway will also be the site of his first start since the 2022 season when he suited up four times for three different teams and posted a sixth-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Dillon only has one Xfinity Series win, which he secured at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he has some solid performances at The Lady in Black in his career. He has finished top 15 in all but one of his eight starts, and he has secured three top-10 finishes. The lone exception was in 2022 as an electrical issue ended his day early.

RCR Previously Brought Back the No. 3

The No. 3 is forever tied to RCR due to the success that Dale Earnhardt achieved in the NASCAR Cup Series. Austin Dillon continues to use the number in the top series, but it has largely remained inactive in the Xfinity Series for multiple seasons.

Both Dillon brothers competed full-time in the Xfinity Series with the No. 3 Chevrolet, and Austin won the championship in 2013. The Dillon brothers also shared the entry with Shane Lee, Jeb Burton, and Brendan Gaughan during the 2018 Xfinity Series season.

The No. 3 went on the shelf after the 2018 season, and it remained there until a one-off event in 2022. This is when Richard Childress Racing brought back the iconic number for a race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt took over the No. 3 for the superspeedway race, and he worked alongside former crew chief Larry McReynolds. This duo achieved success by winning the pole and finishing second overall behind Noah Gragson. This marked Earnhardt’s career-best finish in the Xfinity Series.