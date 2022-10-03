Richard Childress Racing Hands Massive Extensions to Key Crew Members

Richard Childress Racing has made a big move for the future. The Cup Series team has handed massive extensions to four members of Austin Dillon‘s pit crew.

Dillon indicated that these deals had happened earlier in the 2022 Cup Series season, but RCR confirmed them prior to the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The team released a video showing the crew members both at the track and in the middle of training.

NEWS: RCR has signed multi-year contract extensions with tire carrier Paul Swan, rear tire changer Ethan Tingler, front tire changer Josh Thomas & jackman Nick Covey, keeping the team together through 2028. pic.twitter.com/SFi9U987JV — RCR (@RCRracing) October 2, 2022

Tire carrier Paul Swan, rear tire changer Ethan Tingler, front tire changer Josh Thomas, and jackman Nick Covey are all under contract through the 2028 Cup Series season. This will provide them with job security, as well as an opportunity to continue growing together and making improvements.

Dillon’s Crew Has Been Very Consistent in 2022

Locking up the four main crew members is key for RCR considering the consistency that they bring to the track each week. The team has avoided major mistakes while helping Dillon gain track position on a regular basis.

According to Asphalt Analytics, the No. 3 team is currently the top-ranked crew in the Cup Series. They have a four-tire average pit stop time of 10.3 seconds, and they have gained over 140 net positions on pit road. The consistency has resulted in eight top-10 finishes, four top-fives, and a win.

To add to this point, two members of the crew sat atop the pit crew power rankings after the trip to Texas Motor Speedway. Tingler was the best rear-tire changer with a grade of 87.2 while Swan was the best tire carrier with a grade of 80.6. This duo joined three members of Chase Elliott’s team as the highest-graded crew members during the playoff race.

Dillon’s Relationship With 1 Crew Member Became a Show

As Joe Gibbs Racing jackman Kellen Mills pointed out, “familiarity with those around you” is an advantage while the long-term deal eliminates numerous distractions. This can only benefit Dillon and RCR as a whole as they move toward the future.

This deal also keeps a successful relationship moving in the right direction. Dillon and Swan are very good friends, and they spend a considerable amount of time together and with their families.

This relationship became the basis of a television show on the USA Network. “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” followed the driver of the No. 3, his wife Whitney, and their son Ace as they took on the 2022 Cup Series season.

A key part of this show focused on Paul Swan and his wife Mariel. They were the co-stars of “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” and their friendship with the Dillon family was one of the most prominent storylines. The show also covered the couple preparing to welcome their first child.

Swan acknowledged prior to the playoff race at Kansas Speedway that he doesn’t know if there will be a second season of the USA Network show. He hopes that there will be, but he doesn’t have an answer just yet. However, inking this long-term deal ensures that he will be around to film another season if it happens.