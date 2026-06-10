Richard Petty Sounds a Warning as Denny Hamlin Heads Toward NASCAR’s Toughest Test

Denny Hamlin’s recent run of form has caught the attention of one of the biggest names in NASCAR history. Richard Petty, the sport’s all-time wins leader with 200 Cup Series victories, says he is not willing to bet against Hamlin as the veteran driver continues to build momentum in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Hamlin enters the next stretch of the schedule after winning back-to-back races at Nashville Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has become one of the hottest competitors in the series and has quickly closed the gap in the championship standings.

His performances have sparked growing discussion about whether he can challenge for the regular-season title despite several difficult tracks coming up. While road courses have traditionally been a challenge for Hamlin, Petty believes his current form makes him dangerous at any venue. With Pocono Raceway next on the schedule, followed by two challenging road-course races, attention remains firmly on the No. 11 team.

Richard Petty Backs Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series Surge

During his “Petty Race Recap” podcast with veteran crew chief Dale Inman, Petty commended Hamlin’s recent performance.

“The way things are falling for him, I’m not going to bet anything against him,” Richard Petty said.

“The 11s have been really catching up on the points and stuff. But now, after they get through with Pocono, we’re going to go a couple of road races so that 11 car, really, so far, he’s not been that good on road courses.” He added

The statement carries weight when it comes from a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Hamlin has won three races during the 2026 season and is coming off one of the most memorable victories of his career at Michigan.

The 45-year-old started from the rear of the field and worked his way through the pack to secure his 63rd career Cup Series victory. The win tied him with Kyle Busch for ninth place on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

After the race, Hamlin honored his late friend and former teammate by waving a custom Kyle Busch flag during his celebration. The victory also continued a strong run that has seen him finish third or better in four of the last five races.

Denny Hamlin Gains Ground in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Hamlin’s consistency has helped him make a significant move in the championship standings.

With 11 races remaining before the playoffs, he has reduced the gap to points leader Tyler Reddick to just 51 points. The recent surge comes during a challenging period in Hamlin’s personal life, including the loss of his father during the offseason and the recent passing of Busch.

The next stop on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Pocono Raceway, a track where Hamlin has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career.

He earned his first Cup Series victory there in 2006 and remains the winningest driver in Pocono history with seven victories. His recent record at the Pennsylvania track is equally impressive, including a win in 2023 and second-place finishes in both 2024 and 2025.

Can Denny Hamlin Keep Winning on NASCAR Road Courses?

The biggest question facing Hamlin may come after Pocono.

The NASCAR Cup Series will then visit Sonoma Raceway and the Chicago Street Circuit. Road courses have not traditionally been Hamlin’s strongest tracks. His lone Cup Series road-course victory came at Watkins Glen in 2016.

Those events are expected to favor Shane van Gisbergen, who has established himself as one of the sport’s top road-course racers. Van Gisbergen owns seven Cup Series road-course victories and is widely viewed as a leading contender whenever the series turns right as well as left.

Still, Petty believes Hamlin’s momentum could outweigh past struggles. Winning consecutive races after starting deep in the field has demonstrated the experience and resilience that have defined Hamlin’s season.

Hamlin recently explained that his experience remains one of his greatest advantages.

“That’s the advantage I have every single week,” Hamlin said while discussing how years of racing help him read changing track conditions, weather, and car setups.

Whether Hamlin can continue his charge on road courses remains uncertain. What is clear is that one of NASCAR’s greatest champions refuses to count him out, and that makes Denny Hamlin one of the most-watched drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series right now.