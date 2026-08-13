Richmond Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect NASCAR’s Weekend?

With NASCAR’s regular season winding down, every lap at Richmond Raceway carries added importance. Fortunately for teams and fans, the latest forecast suggests weather shouldn’t be the biggest storyline this weekend.

As of Thursday morning, Richmond is expected to see warm temperatures, mostly cloudy skies and only a 24% chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday. While forecasts can always change, conditions currently appear favorable for NASCAR to complete its condensed two-day schedule without major weather interruptions.

Friday Forecast Favors a Busy Day at Richmond

Friday features one of the busiest schedules of the weekend, with both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series taking to the track before the Truck race closes out the evening.

The latest forecast calls for:

High: 89 degrees

Low: 71 degrees

Conditions: Cloudy

Rain chance: 24%

Wind: Northwest around 6 mph

The on-track schedule includes Truck Series practice at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Truck qualifying at 2:05 p.m. ET. Cup Series teams then get their lone practice session at 3:30 p.m. ET before qualifying begins at 4:40 p.m. ET, setting the field for Saturday night’s Cook Out 400.

Friday concludes with the Black’s Tire 250 presented by BTS Rewards, with the Truck Series race scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

With only a slight chance of showers currently in the forecast, teams should have the opportunity to complete valuable practice laps and qualifying runs before racing begins under the lights.

Saturday Forecast Looks Favorable for the Cook Out 400

The outlook remains similarly encouraging for Saturday, when the NASCAR Cup Series returns for its lone race of the weekend.

Current forecasts call for:

High: 86 degrees

Low: 70 degrees

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Rain chance: 24%

Wind: North-northeast around 7 mph

The Cook Out 400 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, airing on USA Network with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Warm track temperatures combined with overcast skies could create changing grip levels throughout the evening, making long-run speed and tire management especially important as teams battle on Richmond’s three-quarter-mile oval.

Forecast Remains Worth Monitoring

Although Richmond’s outlook currently appears stable, NASCAR teams will continue monitoring the forecast throughout the weekend. Summer weather can change quickly in central Virginia, and even isolated showers can affect practice, qualifying or race strategy.

For now, however, the latest projections point toward a relatively smooth weekend, giving teams the opportunity to focus on maximizing performance rather than preparing for weather delays. With the regular season nearing its conclusion, every practice lap, qualifying position and championship point could prove critical heading into NASCAR’s Chase.