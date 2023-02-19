Madyson Joye Goodfleisch, Ricky Stenhouse’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Madyson Joye Goodfleisch Stenhouse is the wife of NASCAR driver and 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. They have been married since October 2022, according to her Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know about Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson Joye Stenhouse:

1. Madyson Joye Goodfleisch & Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Were Married in South Carolina

Madyson Joye Goodfleisch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were married in Charleston, South Carolina, in October 2022, according to her Instagram post. They were married in a wedding ceremony at Runnymede in front of about 200 people, she told People.

“I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very special to me,” Goodfleisch told People. “We knew we wanted to get married on the water.” She added, “Having it feel timeless was our goal.”

On Twitter, Stenhouse called it a “magical day.” He told People, “We enjoy a lot of the same things. We love dirt racing, we love good country music, and we love playing golf together.”

Stenhouse told People, “Our lives are ever-changing, but we just know that we have the one constant and that is our faith and our belief in God. That’s what we stick to because we have a lot of bad days at the track. The good days are few and far between. It’s hard to win races and it’s hard to have good runs these days with the competitiveness. So, it’s our faith that we try to stick to.”

The couple began dating in May 2020, according to her Instagram. They had been engaged since November 2021, when Ricky Stenhouse proposed at Cathedral Rock in Sedona, Arizona, a photo posted to her Instagram shows.

“Sooo yesterday was unreal! 🥺 I can’t wait to spend forever with you!!! Since I was a young girl, I have prayed and prayed for someone to love and support me the way my father always has. Someone who is rooted in God’s Word and pushes me to be better,” she wrote on Instagram. “When I say trust God’s plan, I mean it! Ricky, you are everything I have ever dreamed of and so much more! My life is proof that through heartaches and trials, and ups and downs, God will never leave you. Stay faithful and stay true to yourself. Trust His plan. Thanks for loving me so well.”

2. Madyson Stenhouse Attended Ohio State University & Ohio University in Her Home State

Madyson Stenhouse grew up in Ohio and attended college there, according to her LinkedIn profile. On Instagram, she says she is a “God girl,” and “animal lover.”

She graduated from The Ohio State University in 2016 with a degree in communication and then attended Ohio University for graduate school, earning her master’s degree in organizational communication in 2018, according to her LinkedIn.

3. She Worked for Richard Childress Racing & Is Now the Communications Manager for the Drivers Advisory Council

Madyson Stenhouse worked for Richard Childress Racing in North Carolina for three years, starting in 2018 as a manager in licensing and retail, according to her LinkedIn. She then worked as a manager in partnership marketing and licensing from 2019 to 2021.

From 2021 to 2022 she was the director of partnerships at Marty Snider & Associates, she wrote on LinkedIn. Most recently, she became the communications manager for the Drivers Advisory Council.

According to NBC Sports, the council was started by NASCAR Cup drivers to “collectively move the sport forward and conduct positive change.”

4. Madyson Stenhouse Was at Her Husband’s Side Ahead of His First Daytona 500 Victory

Ahead of her husband’s first Daytona 500 victory, Madyson Stenhouse was by his side. She posted photos on her Instagram story showing her in the pit with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the National Anthem and pre-race festivities. She was also in victory lane as he celebrated, photos show.

Madyson Stenhouse also posted an update mid-race, showing off her snack of choice, Cheez-It crackers. She has been supporting her husband since they started dating, according to photos posted on her Instagram showing her at NASCAR races around the country.

In July 2021, Ricky Stenhouse posted a photo with his then-girlfriend and future wife and wrote on Facebook, “Love having Madyson Joye Goodfleisch by my side, we had a fun weekend @roadamerica on track and off, finding some good food and ice cream spots!!”

5. Ricky & Madyson Stenhouse Live in a $16 Million Home in North Carolina

Ricky and Madyson Stenhouse live together in a $16 million mansion in Moorseville, North Carolina, which was put on the market in 2022, according to DIRT.

The real estate website wrote about the equestrian estate, “Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt after a fire, the nearly 10,000-square-foot home was also formerly owned by NASCAR champ Joe Nemechek and his wife Andrea.”

Dirt.com adds, “Sited in a suburban residential community near Lake Norman, where nearby neighbors include Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Bush, the so-called “Finncastle” is showcased by a stucco and stone main house with five bedrooms and eight baths. Glitzy amenities filtered throughout the 140-acre parcel include a pool and spa flanked by a cabana, putting green, gym, 3-acre pond, guest quarters and two separate garages with room for up to eight vehicles; there’s also 18 European-style horse stalls, and a large covered arena sporting a viewing area and sound system.”