Riley Herbst Celebrates Ken Block’s Life With Tribute Scheme

Riley Herbst is using NASCAR‘s Throwback Weekend to honor a motorsports legend. He will run a special scheme on his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang inspired by the late Ken Block, who passed away in January 2023.

The scheme, which Stewart-Haas Racing revealed on May 8, features a white base with black dripping down toward the bottom. There are bright orange numbers with Monster Energy logos in multiple places. A pair of green stripes also adorn the hood of the Xfinity Series car.

This livery made multiple appearances in Europe in 2010. It was prominently featured in “Gymkhana 3,” but it also was on Block’s Ford as he competed in World Rally Championship events in Spain, Wales, and Germany.

Paying tribute to a motorsports legend 👏 #KB43VER@RileyHerbst's #98 car is inspired by Ken Block's Drip livery. Watch it in action this weekend in Darlington. @Haas_RacingNews // @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/NkarO3y62c — Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) May 8, 2023

“I was a big fan of Ken Block’s infamous Monster Energy ‘Drip’ livery growing up,” Herbst said in a video from SHR. “It’s such an honor to bring it back and run it at Darlington. I’m so appreciative of the Block family for letting me run this tribute.

“I chose this paint scheme specifically because I was such a huge Ken Block fan growing up. Back then, I wanted to be a rally-car driver just like him and be a part of the Hoonigan nation.”

SHR Went a Step Further With This Throwback Scheme

Properly recreating a scheme from the past is no simple matter. There are specific colors that must match, as well as other design elements that must be in the same spots. This is only made more difficult when going from a purpose-built Ford Fiesta to a Ford Mustang.

In order to fully bring this scheme to life, SHR went to the source. The organization joined forces with Marcus Jurgensen, the designer of Block’s livery back in 2010 when he was preparing to film “Gymkhana 3” in France.

The Drip scheme took over the Fiesta as Block completed some stunning stunts in Europe. Now, it will return for the Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 13. Herbst will take over the entry while pursuing his first career win in the NASCAR series.

The Drip Ford Mustang will make multiple appearances on the track. Herbst will first take on practice and qualifying on Friday, May 12 (5:05 p.m. ET, FS1). He will then return to the entry on Saturday, May 13, for his seventh start at The Lady in Black (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

Herbst & SHR Will Raise Money for an Important Cause

The scheme will only be one way in which Herbst honors the late motorsports icon. He and SHR will also raise money for an important foundation, the 43 Institute Ken Block Foundation.

In order to achieve this goal, SHR created a t-shirt with The Drip design, as well as a hat. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of both items will go directly to the foundation, which has the goal of “creating paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven who lack the proper support.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing online store has these items available for sale for those that are unable to make the trip to Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend. There will also be items available at the SHR hauler.

“Ken was such an inspiration to motorsports,” Herbst added in a press release. “It’s humbling to know that I’m able to have the same backing from Monster Energy that he had. Ken meant everything to people and to the fans. He was such a key to the innovation of racing and the innovation of the marketing of racing.

“He knew how to be somebody on social media and push media toward motorsports. He figured out how to make racing cool to young kids like me. There’s so much involvement that Ken had in and around racing that people don’t even realize.”