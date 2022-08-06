Riley Herbst’s Career Year Continues With Another Top-10

The New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway came to an end on August 6 with Ty Gibbs in Victory Lane. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won his fifth race of the year while fellow Monster Energy athlete Riley Herbst secured his 14th top-10 finish of the Xfinity Series season.

Herbst, the driver of the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang, had a quiet outing overall. He started 13th overall for the 125-lap event at the two-mile track. He moved up to 11th by the end of Stage 1 before ending Stage 2 18th due to his pit strategy. Herbst then kept himself in position for another top-10 finish during a caution-free final stage.

Another top-10 finish for the No. 98 team this season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/4ARO6OeI25 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 6, 2022

Herbst entered the race weekend having already matched his 2021 statistics. He had five top-five finishes and 13 top-10s through the first 20 races of the regular season. He then went out and secured his 14th, which secured the best season of his two-year tenure with SHR. Now Herbst is on pace to surpass his previous career-best numbers from the 2020 season.

Herbst Can Surpass Stats Set With Another Team

With Herbst securing another top-10 finish, he continues to increase the likelihood that he will set new career marks across the board. He only needs one more top-five finish to set a new career-high, and he only needs four more top-10s.

Herbst’s first full-time season in the Xfinity Series was with Joe Gibbs Racing. He drove the No. 18 for one season and ended the year 12th in the championship standings after posting four top-fives and 17 top-10s.

Herbst hasn’t matched his number of top-10s, but he has performed better in other areas. For example, he ended the 2021 season 11th in the championship standings. Fast-forward to 2022, and Herbst sits in an even better position. He is eighth in the standings and well above the playoff cutline after overtaking Sam Mayer at Michigan International Speedway.

Herbst Continues His Pursuit of Another Accomplishment

The Las Vegas native has put himself in a position to hit new career marks in 2022. He is on pace for 22 top-10 finishes in the No. 98 SHR Ford Mustang, which would give him 56 in his Xfinity Series career.

While Herbst continues to pursue strong finishes, he remains focused on another goal. He wants to win in the Xfinity Series, which would be his first in a national NASCAR series. He has been close with 14 career top-five finishes and a pair of runner-ups from the 2020 season, but he hasn’t yet celebrated in Victory Lane.

There are multiple tracks that stand out as potential sites of another top-five finish or even a win. Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway are all options considering Herbst’s previous strong runs at these tracks. This includes a top-five during the season-opening race at Daytona and another top-five during throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway.

