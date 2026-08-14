Historic NASCAR Track Gets Cut From 2027 National Schedule

For a brief moment, it looked like Rockingham Speedway had reclaimed its place on NASCAR’s national schedule.

After more than a decade without NASCAR national touring competition, “The Rock” returned in 2025 with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series East. The momentum carried into 2026, with another successful Easter weekend drawing enthusiastic crowds and reinforcing the belief that one of stock car racing’s most iconic venues was back for good.

Instead, that comeback has come to an abrupt halt.

Track Enterprises announced Friday that Rockingham Speedway will not host any NASCAR-sanctioned competition during the 2027 season, ending the track’s latest revival after just two years.

Rockingham’s latest NASCAR comeback comes to an end

In a statement, Track Enterprises said the decision was made because of broader uncertainty surrounding the facility, though organizers emphasized they remain committed to bringing racing back in the future.

“The decision comes amid overall uncertainty at the facility,” Track Enterprises said. “Track Enterprises remains committed to exploring opportunities that could bring racing back to ‘The Rock’ in future seasons.”

The announcement marks another twist for one of NASCAR’s most historic venues.

Originally opened in 1965, Rockingham was once a staple of the Cup Series schedule before losing its race after the 2004 season. The track later hosted Truck Series events in 2012 and 2013 before again disappearing from NASCAR’s national calendar.

Its long-awaited return in 2025 was celebrated across the industry. Fans packed the grandstands, and the event quickly became one of the highlights of the spring schedule. That momentum continued this year, when Rockingham again welcomed the Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series East during Easter weekend.

Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent thanked fans for helping make the two-year revival a success while expressing optimism that the track’s story isn’t over.

“The response from the fans over the past two years has been nothing short of incredible,” Sargent said. “Bringing NASCAR back to Rockingham was a special opportunity, and the support we received from race fans, competitors, sponsors, local officials, and the entire community exceeded every expectation. While we’re disappointed that NASCAR won’t be racing at Rockingham in 2027, we remain optimistic about the future and look forward to exploring opportunities to bring racing back in the future.”

What the decision means for the 2027 NASCAR schedule

Rockingham becomes one of the biggest omissions from NASCAR’s growing list of confirmed 2027 dates.

While several tracks have already announced their weekends for next season, Rockingham will not be among them despite two consecutive years of strong attendance and positive fan reception.

The track’s recent revival produced memorable winners across NASCAR’s touring divisions. Tyler Ankrum won the Truck Series race during the return weekend in 2025, while Sammy Smith captured the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event. This season, Corey Heim earned the Truck Series victory, William Sawalich won the O’Reilly race, and Tristan McKee claimed the ARCA Menards Series East event.

For now, NASCAR’s national series will move on without one of the sport’s most beloved short tracks. But based on Friday’s announcement, Track Enterprises is leaving the door open for another return if circumstances surrounding the facility improve.