Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Has a Fresh, New Advance Auto Scheme

The No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford will have a different look during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Ryan Blaney‘s Team Penske entry has a fresh, new black and yellow scheme to coincide with the introduction of the Gen 7 car.

Team Penske showed off the new look on Saturday, January 15, with a reference to AC/DC. The No. 12 Ford features a black base with yellow and red Advance Auto Parts graphics. The hood has a massive grey and black checkered flag, marking a significant change from past schemes.

Unlike the 2021 Advance Auto Parts schemes from the 2021 season, the Gen 7 version doesn’t have big stripes running from the front of the stock car nor does it have curved stripes like the version Blaney drove for the trip to Darlington Raceway during throwback weekend. Instead, the 2022 scheme is simple and clean.

The Advance Auto Parts scheme is the second of Blaney’s to surface ahead of the 2022 season. Team Penske also revealed the Menards scheme that he will use while pursuing even more wins in the Cup Series and a return to the playoffs.

Blaney Turned in Strong Performances With Advance Auto

None of Blaney’s trips to Victory Lane in 2021 featured Advance Auto Parts on the No. 12 Ford. He won two races with Body Armor and another with Menards. However, Blaney’s four races with Advance Auto were all strong performances.

Blaney first showcased an Advance Auto scheme during the dirt race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29. He started third overall in the red and yellow No. 12 and survived the several wrecks that occurred over 250 laps before finishing eighth overall. His teammate, Joey Logano, won the race and secured a spot in the playoffs.

Blaney partnered with Advance Auto Parts for additional races at Darlington Raceway (May 9), Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 11), and Richmond Raceway (September 11). All three races featured top-10 finishes with his fifth-place run at Atlanta serving as the best outing.

Advance Auto Parts Unveiled the Scheme During a Special Ceremony

While Team Penske provided a glimpse of the scheme on Twitter, Advance Auto Parts used a different method to reveal the black and yellow stock car. The partner unveiled the new scheme during a special ceremony at the Carolina Hurricanes game.

The NHL team hosted the Canucks on January 15 and invited two members of Team Penske to take part in NASCAR Day. Blaney and rookie Austin Cindric both headed to PNC Arena, sounded the siren for the fans in attendance, and appeared on the Bally Sports broadcast as part of the crossover event.

Once the fans were in the building, the unveiling took place. A virtual version of the Advance Auto Parts Ford moved around the ice, only displaying the roof at first. The full version of the updated stock car then appeared on the ice, providing the first full look at Blaney’s scheme.

The Hurricanes defended PNC Arena during the pivotal NHL game. They defeated the Canucks 4-1 and set up a busy schedule that features the Bruins on January 18, the Rangers on January 21, and the Devils on January 22.

