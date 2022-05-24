Ryan Preece Reunites With Race-Winning Partner During Packed Weekend

The owner of a custom Les Paul guitar trophy is about to reunite with a race-winning partner for a busy weekend. Ryan Preece will once again join forces with Hunt Brothers Pizza for the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

B.J. McLeod Motorsports announced the news on May 24 and confirmed that Preece will join the Xfinity Series team for the May 28 Alsco Uniforms 300 (1 p.m. ET, FS1). He will drive the No. 5 Ford Mustang for the second time in 2022 while showcasing the Hunt Brothers Pizza scheme. He previously took the company to Victory Lane during a Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, and he will strive to replicate this feat in the Xfinity Series.

“B.J. McLeod Motorsports is excited to have Ryan return to race as a part of the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said BJMM’s co-owner, B.J. McLeod. “It was a pleasure having Preece race with our team at Richmond Raceway in April and we look forward to welcoming him behind the wheel of the No. 5 in Charlotte. Preece is a talented driver and capable of great success in the Alsco Uniforms 300. We can’t wait to hit the track!”

This Xfinity Series race will mark Preece’s second start for BJ McLeod Motorsports during the 2022 season. He made his season debut with the team at Richmond Raceway on April 2, and he finished 16th overall.

Preece Will Run Triple Duty During the Charlotte Weekend

The Connecticut native has made limited starts during the 2022 season while serving as a reserve driver for Stewart-Haas Racing. He only has one points-paying Cup Series start, one exhibition start, one Xfinity Series start, and four Camping World Truck Series starts.

The trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway will change this trend. Preece will pull triple duty during Memorial Day Weekend while making starts across the three national series with three different teams.

Preece will kick off his weekend on May 27 with the Camping World Truck Series race. He will return to the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford F-150 one week after finishing third at Texas Motor Speedway. Preece has posted top-10 finishes in every start for DGR in 2022, and he will strive to continue this streak at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Preece’s weekend will continue on May 28 with the Xfinity Series race. He will try to secure a strong finish in the No. 5 Ford Mustang. Preece will then cap off his weekend by joining Rick Ware Racing and driving the No. 15 Ford Mustang in the Coca-Cola 600 Crown Jewel race.

Preece Has Limited Starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The race weekend will provide Preece with more opportunities to gain experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He only has a limited number of starts at the 1.5-mile track, and he has never competed in a Camping World Truck Series race in Concord, N.C.

Preece made two starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the 2016 Xfinity Series season. He joined JD Motorsports with Gary Keller and he controlled the No. 01 entry for the entire season. Preece posted 22nd and 23rd-place finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Preece has made four other starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which took place in the Cup Series. He joined JTG Daugherty Racing for all four of these races, and he posted two top-25 finishes during the 2020 season. Now he will try to surpass these finishes while driving the No. 15 Ford Mustang.

