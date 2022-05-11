Sam Mayer Lands New Primary for Michigan Race

The No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro will have a new partner for the trip to Michigan International Speedway on August 6. Sam Mayer and JR Motorsports have partnered with Crypto Rewards Token BUSDX.

The Xfinity Series team issued a press release on May 11 and announced the news. JRM also provided the first look at the black and orange scheme that Mayer will use during only his second-ever Xfinity Series race at the two-mile track. He finished 33rd overall in his track debut during the 2021 season, but now he will strive to surpass this mark while debuting the new scheme.

“I’m really looking forward to hopping behind the wheel of this BUSDX Chevrolet at Michigan,” Mayer said in a press release. “With their headquarters being so close to the track, it’s like a home race for them. It’s sure to be a huge weekend and hopefully, we can celebrate with them in Victory Lane at the end of the day.”

Mayer Remains Well Above the Playoff Cutline

The part-time season in 2021 featured some struggles for Mayer. He failed to finish six of his 18 races, and he only posted one top-five finish — fourth during the October 30 race at Martinsville Speedway.

The 2022 season has featured a significant change. Mayer has posted six top-10 finishes in the first 11 races, which feature five top-fives. He is currently in the midst of an off-week, but he is fresh off consecutive fifth-place finishes at Dover Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

There are 15 races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season, and Mayer is in a favorable position. He has 333 points, which are enough to put him seventh overall in the championship standings, and he is 15 points above Riley Herbst. Mayer is also the highest-ranked driver without a win.

Only 12 Xfinity Series drivers will make the final playoff grid, so Mayer will have to continue stacking points during the remaining regular-season races. Though NASCAR currently projects him as the eighth driver in the standings when the playoffs begin.

The Race at Michigan Will Feature a New Channel

The debut of the new primary partner will take place as Mayer competes on a new channel. He and his fellow drivers will battle for points and wins on the USA Network instead of NBC Sports.

NASCAR released the broadcast schedule on November 2, 2021, and provided some insight into the change for the 2022 season. NBC Sports Network ceased to exist on January 1, 2022, which forced the Peacock to find a new channel for the Xfinity Series races and some of the Cup Series races.

The vast majority of the Xfinity Series races will take place on the USA Network as part of the altered schedule. The exceptions are the races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the Charlotte Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway.

The Cup Series schedule will follow a similar format. The vast majority of races during the second half of the season will take place on the USA Network. This includes a four-race run during the month of July and three others in August.

