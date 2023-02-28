Sam Mayer’s Confidence Rises After Crew Chief Reunion

JR Motorsports shuffled its crew chief lineup ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and paired Sam Mayer with Mardy Lindley. This is a move that the driver of the No. 1 embraced and used to secure a strong finish at Auto Club Speedway.

Lindley and Mayer had a previous relationship from their time in the ARCA Menards East. They achieved success together in the lower ranks, but there were questions about how they would perform together in the Xfinity Series. They quickly provided an answer with a runner-up finish behind John Hunter Nemechek in California.

“Obviously, Mardy and I worked together,” Mayer said on pit road after the race. “We have that relationship and that connection already, which I think really helps going into a new season. But I think we’re ready.

“Like, I walked into his office the first day and it was like we never left. So coming to the racetrack and seeing the same results, that gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year.”

Lindley and Mayer celebrated several times while working together in the ARCA Menards Series East. They won nine total races between 2019 and 2020, and they won two consecutive championships. Now, their focus is on capturing wins in the Xfinity Series while continuing their relationship.

Mayer Also Contended for a Win at Daytona

The runner-up at Auto Club Speedway was not the only strong performance by the No. 1 team in 2023. Mayer also kicked off the season by contending for the win at Daytona International Speedway. Though his night ended with a late crash.

Mayer started 14th overall in the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, and he finished second during Stage 2. He went on to run inside of the top 10 during the final stage and even took the lead after the white flag waved.

The situation changed when Mayer received a push from John Hunter Nemechek. He moved to the outside of Justin Allgaier after getting a massive run, but he wrecked after getting loose in front of Austin Hill and colliding with the side of Allgaier’s No. 7.

Mayer flipped upside down and began sliding down the track while Hill, Allgaier, and Nemechek tried to each take the lead before the caution flag waved. NASCAR ultimately determined after a lengthy review that Hill was in the lead at the time of caution.

Mayer Continues To Learn During Xfinity Series Races

The second half of 2021 and the full 2022 season were learning experiences for Mayer. He went from having no Xfinity Series experience to accumulating 11 top-five finishes and 25 top-10s. He has since added another in 2023.

Mayer knows that he still has work to do both on and off the track. He pointed out that two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch continues to learn every day. He wants to do that as well, even if he is learning some hard lessons.

Reuniting with Lindley will provide Mayer with a familiar presence atop the pit box. This should only help him continue to make strides and learn very important lessons. The goal is to take this knowledge and pursue significant success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.