Samantha Busch, Brexton Busch and Kurt Busch Make First Appearance Since Kyle Busch’s Passing

Kyle Busch’s entire family made their first public appearance on Sunday since the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion unexpectedly died on Thursday at 41. Samantha Busch and their two children, Brexton and Lennix, stood on pit road prior to Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway alongside brother and fellow NASCAR champion Kurt Busch, and their parents, Tom and Gaye.

The emotional wife and son wore a special shirt that the Busch family had made for “The Battle of the Busches,” when Kyle raced against Brexton recently.

“No one ever feels fully prepared to speak in a moment like this,” NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said. “This was Kyle Busch’s home. Every racetrack was Kyle Busch’s home. He competed like he had something to prove every single race, when in reality, he had already proven everything. What we’ll miss most isn’t the wins; it’s the guy who quietly wanted to help a teammate or give some advice. It’s the husband, father, and the guy who quietly did things for others when no one was watching.

“To the Busch family – Tom, Gaye, Kurt, all of the folks at RCR and JGR – we are certainly thinking about you.”

O’Donnell also had a special message for Samantha, Brexton and Lennix.

“Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you,” O’Donnell said. “You and your children are NASCAR family forever. Brexton and Lennix, your dad loved you with all of his heart. Everyone gathered here behind you, watching on TV and up in the grandstand for your family. We’ve got you.”

O’Donnell concluded: “Kyle Busch is NASCAR.”

Emotional Tributes For Kyle Busch

Tributes have been coming in from across the globe in memory of Busch. Busch’s death has shocked not just the NASCAR world, but the sports realm and a large portion of America.

The American racing hero is one of the most successful athletes, winning 63 Cup Series races, a record 102 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories and 69 Craftsman Truck Series wins.

Everyone from President Donald Trump to WWE star John Cena paid tribute to the racing champion.

On Lap 8 of the Coca-Cola 600, Amazon Prime TV went silent to honor Busch. Fans in the stands held up eight fingers, reminiscent of Lap 3 in the first NASCAR race after Dale Earnhardt’s 2001 death.

Both Ross Chastain and Layne Riggs, who won races at Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday, did Busch’s traditional post-win bow to show their respect to the champion.

Richard Childress Racing also announced it will not use Busch’s No. 8 anymore. Instead, the team switched Austin Hill’s entry this weekend and going forward to the No. 33. The team announced it will save the No. 8 for Brexton, if he wants to pursue a NASCAR career.

Kyle Busch’s Sudden Death

Busch’s family revealed over the weekend the cause of his untimely passing.

“The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” a family statement said.

Busch was hospitalized on Wednesday after reportedly falling ill during a simulator session. On Thursday morning, Richard Childress Racing announced he was hospitalized. Later that afternoon, NASCAR made the shocking announcement that he had passed.