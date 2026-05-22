Samantha Busch: 5 Fast Facts About Kyle Busch’s Wife

As the NASCAR world continues mourning the death of Kyle Busch, many fans are also looking to learn more about Samantha Busch, the longtime partner who stood beside the two-time Cup Series champion throughout his career.

From racing life and motherhood to IVF advocacy and television appearances, Samantha built a public profile of her own over the years — both inside and outside the NASCAR garage.

Here are five fast facts about Samantha Busch.

1. Samantha Busch Married Kyle Busch in 2010

The couple first met in 2007 while Samantha was working as a promotional model before later marrying in 2010.

Over the years, Samantha frequently traveled alongside Kyle throughout the NASCAR season and became one of the most recognizable spouses in the sport.

Their relationship was also featured publicly through interviews, social media and television appearances during Kyle’s racing career.

2. She and Kyle Have Two Children Together

Kyle and Samantha share two children: son Brexton and daughter Lennix.

Brexton Busch has already developed a major following among racing fans thanks to his youth racing career, which Kyle regularly documented online.

In recent years, fans often saw the entire Busch family together at grassroots racing events, NASCAR weekends and victory lane celebrations.

Kyle’s final Instagram post before his death was a birthday tribute to Brexton.

3. Samantha Busch Became a Major IVF Advocate

Samantha has spoken openly for years about the couple’s infertility journey and IVF struggles.

She and Kyle launched the Bundle of Joy Fund, an organization designed to help couples struggling with infertility afford IVF treatments and related procedures.

According to Samantha’s website, the organization has helped provide grants and support to families navigating fertility challenges.

Her advocacy work became one of the defining parts of her public identity beyond NASCAR.

4. She Was One of the Stars of ‘Racing Wives’

Samantha appeared on the CMT reality series “Racing Wives,” which followed the lives of women connected to NASCAR drivers.

The show premiered in 2019 and featured Samantha alongside several other prominent women in the racing world.

The series gave fans a closer look into life away from the racetrack and further expanded Samantha’s visibility beyond NASCAR audiences.

Throughout the show, Samantha often discussed balancing family life, business ventures and racing travel.

5. Samantha Built a Career Beyond NASCAR

In addition to her advocacy work, Samantha developed a lifestyle and media brand of her own.

Her website features content focused on fashion, beauty, fitness, food and family life.

She has also worked as an entrepreneur, podcast host and social media personality while building a large online following over the years.

Even as Kyle’s NASCAR career kept the family in the spotlight, Samantha continued carving out her own identity and business presence outside the garage.

Following news of Kyle Busch’s death Thursday, fans and figures throughout NASCAR have continued offering support and condolences to Samantha, Brexton and Lennix.