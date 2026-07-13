Samantha Busch Sends Heartful Thanks To NASCAR Wives, Community And Fans

Kyle Busch’s widow posted a meaningful, heartful thank you to the NASCAR community on Sunday, just days after a revealing post-July Fourth moment that made thousands shed tears.

Samantha Busch, who had only made eight prior Instagram posts since her husband’s shocking passing on May 21, stunned the NASCAR world once again.

This time, Busch posted dozens upon dozens of condolence cards she received from NASCAR fans at Pocono Raceway, which were written during the Pennsylvania track’s June race on July 13 and 14.

But just an hour before the NASCAR Cup Series took the green flag at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway, Busch wrote that she was “reminded again how much it hurts that we’re not there cheering on Kyle.

“It still feels surreal watching from the couch and I still catch myself looking for his name on the leaderboard. At the same time, I’m filled with gratitude.”

She posted about 20 photos with her husband, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Among them are photos with team owners Richard Childress and Joe Gibbs, as well as with former NASCAR President Mike Helton.

Samantha Busch’s Tribute To NASCAR Wives

The NASCAR world boasts a tight-knit community, in which only thoses in these circles understand the physical and mental toll it takes on a family to travel 38 weekends out of the year.

When Busch died, she said it was the NASCAR wives who helped her get through the darkest moments. Most of all, her peers made her understand that children Lennix and Brexton will be OK.

“The NASCAR wives, thank you for showing up with meals when I couldn’t think about cooking, for the texts that reminded me I wasn’t alone, for continuing to love on us in the midst of your busy lives,” Busch wrote. “You didn’t just love on me, you loved on our children. Your kids made Lennix the sweetest cards and she still looks at them and asks, ‘When are we going back to the MRO to see my friends?’

“Behind the scenes, our family and closest friends carried me through moments I honestly don’t know how I would have survived. They stepped in when I physically and emotionally couldn’t, sat with me in the silence, loved our children like their own, and reminded me over and over that I didn’t have to walk this road alone.”

Just days earlier, Busch posted emotional photos from a trip to Idaho to see her husband’s former teammate and close friend Brian Scott and his family.

The Busch family has been seen in public over the last two months in different ways, including Brexton’s local races and with photos of some of their trips. But their first appearance was the most powerful: an emotional tribute just moments before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway only four days after Busch’s passing.

“I’ll never forget sitting beside Brexton during intros at the Coke 600,” Busch said. “As each driver walked onto that stage wearing Kyle gear, doing his signature bow, tears were streaming down my face to see how much Kyle is loved. Watching Brexton though every time a driver walked out in his tee he’d light up with a smile and look of awe. To see his heroes choose to wear his shirt in honor of his Dad made him feel so special. To see your child smile during such darkness is all a mom can ask for.”

Samantha Busch’s Thank You To NASCAR Fans

Besides showing a deep appreciation to the wives of NASCAR drivers, Busch also thanked the fans for their support during this difficult time.

Clearly, she has been reading and following along with the thousands of tributes to her late husband.

“To the NASCAR community and every single fan, thank you,” she said. “Over the past weeks you’ve surrounded Brexton, Lennix and me in ways I will never be able to fully put into words. You have honored Kyle’s life and legacy, shared your memories, prayed for us, cried with us and reminded us just how deeply he was loved.

“And to the fans… thank you for loving us through every high and every low over the years. Your prayers, stories and unwavering support have always meant so much to us. For nearly twenty years NASCAR has been our home and these past several weeks have reminded me that NASCAR isn’t just a sport, it truly is a family.”