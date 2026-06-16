NASCAR San Diego Weekend Schedule: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Session

NASCAR’s highly anticipated trip to San Diego has finally arrived.

After months of anticipation, the NASCAR Cup Series heads west this weekend for its first-ever race at Naval Base Coronado. The inaugural San Diego street race has quickly become one of the most talked-about events of the 2026 season, with fans, drivers, and industry insiders eager to see how NASCAR’s newest venue delivers.

The weekend will feature action from all three national touring series, beginning Friday with practice sessions and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race before the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series take center stage throughout the weekend.

Here’s the complete schedule for NASCAR’s historic San Diego weekend.

Friday, June 19

12 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

TV: FS2

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

TV: FS2

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice

Streaming: CW App

5 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

TV: Prime Video

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

7 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Navy 250

TV: FS1

Radio: NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, June 20

1 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

TV: The CW

2:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

TV: Prime Video

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

5 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals Driven to Serve 250

TV: The CW

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, June 21

4 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250

TV: Prime Video, HBO Max

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR Heads to a Brand-New Venue

The San Diego weekend marks one of the most ambitious events NASCAR has attempted in recent years.

The temporary street circuit at Naval Base Coronado will host all three national series and gives the Cup Series another high-profile road-course challenge. The event has generated significant buzz throughout the sport, particularly because it combines NASCAR’s growing road-course emphasis with one of the most unique backdrops on the schedule.

The Cup Series enters the weekend with plenty of momentum after Pocono Raceway, while drivers such as Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Michael McDowell are expected to be among the favorites on the technical street course.

Whether the race lives up to the enormous hype remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: all eyes across the NASCAR world will be on San Diego this weekend.