Shriners Children’s 500 Takeaways – Bell Wins Third Straight Race

Christopher Bell
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 09: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Reser's Fine Foods Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 09, 2025 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Christopher Bell won Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway, notching his third consecutive victory. Here are the takeaways following the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Bell, Byron remain at the top of the heap

Christopher Bell and William Byron have clearly been the best two drivers early on in the season, and Phoenix was simply another example of their speed. Bell, of course, went to victory lane, while Byron won the pole and won Stage 1. When Byron was forced to take the wave around after a caution struck while he was on pit road, he drove back t0 a sixth-place finish. Had the yellows fallen a little differently, he could’ve challenged Bell for the race win.

Mixed bag for Katherine Legge in Cup Debut

A good NASCAR Cup Series debut for Katherine Legge would’ve been a clean race in which she completed all the laps. Unfortunately for Legge, neither of those goals were accomplished, though she did put together a decent debut. After a Lap 4 spin, Legge regrouped and ran the next 200 laps without incident. However, her second spin of the day would be much more costly, as she spun right in front of Daniel Suarez, who crashed into her. The damage on Legge’s Chevrolet was too much to repair. A 30th-place finish isn’t a terrible result for a debut, however, and if Legge runs another Cup race, she’ll have a race’s worth of experience under her belt.

Penske’s dominance doesn’t bloom in the spring

Over the last three years, Team Penske has been far and away the team to beat at Phoenix in the fall. That same dominance hasn’t shown up in the spring, however. Joey Logano was by far the fastest of Roger Penske’s trio on Sunday, but an interesting strategy call put Logano at a tire disadvantage and relegated him to a 13th-place finish. Ryan Blaney was battling for an eighth consecutive top-10 finish on Sunday until his engine went up in smoke, which dropped Blaney to a 28th-place finish. Cindric had the slowest car of the Penske trio, and his rather pedestrian effort led to a 19th-place finish. It’s not exactly worrying that Penske struggles in the spring race as long as they show up in the fall, but ‘The Captain’ probably wouldn’t mind if his drivers could be in contention twice a year at Phoenix.

Shriners Children’s 500 Results:

  1. Christopher Bell
  2. Denny Hamlin
  3. Kyle Larson
  4. Josh Berry
  5. Chris Buescher
  6. William Byron
  7. Alex Bowman
  8. Kyle Busch
  9. Zane Smith
  10. Chase Elliott
  11. Ross Chastain
  12. Austin Dillon
  13. Joey Logano
  14. John Hunter Nemechek
  15. Ryan Preece
  16. Ty Dillon
  17. Todd Gilliland
  18. Erik Jones
  19. Austin Cindric
  20. Tyler Reddick
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. AJ Allmendinger
  23. Daniel Suarez
  24. Cody Ware
  25. Ty Gibbs
  26. Noah Gragson
  27. Michael McDowell
  28. Ryan Blaney
  29. Bubba Wallace
  30. Katherine Legge
  31. Shane van Gisbergen
  32. Cole Custer
  33. Brad Keselowski
  34. Justin Haley
  35. Chase Briscoe
  36. Carson Hocevar
  37. Riley Herbst

The fifth race of the 2025 season will take place on March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pennzoil 400 will go green shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Samuel Stubbs Samuel has followed NASCAR since he was six years old. When he's not covering races at the track or keeping up with the action from home, he's likely doing the same at a football game. He will attend the University of Arkansas in the fall of 2025. More about Samuel Stubbs

Comments

