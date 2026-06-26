NASCAR Sonoma Weather Forecast: Will Weather Affect This Weekend’s Racing?

NASCAR returns to one of its most demanding road courses this weekend, and unlike several races earlier this season, weather is expected to stay out of the spotlight.

The forecast for Sonoma Raceway calls for warm temperatures, dry conditions and plenty of sunshine throughout all three days of on-track activity, giving teams a full weekend to focus on speed, strategy and tire management rather than changing forecasts.

While breezy afternoon winds could play a small role on the 1.99-mile road course, rain is not expected to interfere with practice, qualifying or Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Here’s a complete look at the weekend forecast.

Friday Forecast: Sunny Skies for a Busy Opening Day

Friday is expected to be nearly ideal for the start of race weekend.

Forecasts call for sunny skies, a high of 75 degrees and just a 2% chance of rain. West winds between 15 and 25 mph could produce occasional gusts across portions of the circuit, but conditions are expected to remain dry throughout the day.

Friday’s on-track schedule includes:

1:40 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice

3:10 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying

4 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Series practice

5:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Series qualifying

6:30 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 150

Saturday Forecast: Dry Conditions Continue

Saturday’s forecast looks just as favorable.

Temperatures are expected to reach 74 degrees under partly cloudy skies with only an 8% chance of rain. West winds between 10 and 20 mph should continue throughout the afternoon.

The Cup Series gets its first track time of the weekend before the Xfinity Series takes center stage later in the day.

Saturday’s schedule includes:

2 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

With no meaningful rain threat, teams should receive uninterrupted practice and qualifying sessions, allowing crews to fine-tune setups for Sunday’s race.

Sunday’s Forecast Looks Perfect for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

The best weather of the weekend may arrive on race day.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and only a 1% chance of rain. West winds between 10 and 20 mph are expected during the afternoon.

The NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT Sports and stream on HBO Max.

With weather expected to cooperate from start to finish, Sonoma’s challenging layout should once again become the deciding factor. Drivers will face heavy braking zones, dramatic elevation changes and long green-flag runs where tire wear and fuel strategy often separate contenders from the rest of the field.

For the first time in several weeks, NASCAR appears set for a race weekend where the forecast stays in the background and the racing takes center stage.