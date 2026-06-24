NASCAR Sonoma Weekend Schedule: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Session

NASCAR heads to wine country this weekend for one of the most anticipated road-course stops of the 2026 season.

After a chaotic and historic weekend at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, the Cup Series now shifts to Sonoma Raceway for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. The weekend will also include action from the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series West.

The Cup Series race is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT Sports. It also marks the start of the 2026 In-Season Challenge.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway.

Friday, June 26

1:40 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series West Practice

Sonoma Raceway

3:10 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying

Sonoma Raceway

4 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice

TV/Streaming: CW App

5:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

TV/Streaming: CW App

6:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 150

TV/Streaming: FloRacing

Saturday, June 27

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

TV: truTV

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

3:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

TV: truTV

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Post-Cup Qualifying

NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

5:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

TV: The CW

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Post-O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

Sunday, June 28

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Post-Cup Race

NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

NASCAR Returns to a Familiar Road-Course Test

Sonoma has long been one of the most technical road courses on the NASCAR schedule, and this weekend arrives at a fascinating point in the 2026 season.

Corey Heim stunned the field last weekend in San Diego with his first career Cup Series victory, while Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Riley Herbst and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top five. Tyler Reddick appeared positioned for another major result before a late tire issue dropped him back in the finishing order.

Now, the Cup Series moves to another road-course challenge with playoff positioning becoming increasingly important.

Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell and Allmendinger are among the drivers expected to draw attention at Sonoma, while the start of the In-Season Challenge adds another layer to Sunday’s race.

After one of the wildest weekends of the year in San Diego, Sonoma gives NASCAR another high-profile road-course showcase before the summer stretch heats up.