Sophie Cunningham Reveals What NASCAR Stars Gave Her During Wild Day at Gateway

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham didn’t simply make a cameo at World Wide Technology Raceway. By the time her first NASCAR race day was over, she had collected gifts, met some of the sport’s biggest names and come away with a strong impression of the people inside the garage.

Cunningham spent Sunday immersed in the NASCAR Cup Series scene ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300, where she contributed to USA Network’s coverage and appeared with former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace in the fan zone.

But some of the most memorable parts of her visit happened away from the cameras and stage.

Cunningham made her way through the garage area, meeting drivers including Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar and Austin Dillon. Along the way, the WNBA star ended up leaving with some uniquely NASCAR souvenirs.

Elliott gave Cunningham NAPA Auto Parts racing jackets, while Blaney presented her with a bottle of bourbon.

Dillon’s interaction with Cunningham became more personal. She signed hats for his children before the Richard Childress Racing driver told her, “We’re huge fans. We love what you stand for.”

For Cunningham, however, the biggest takeaway wasn’t what she brought home. It was the reception she received from NASCAR’s drivers.

Sophie Cunningham Praises NASCAR Drivers After Gateway Visit

Cunningham reflected on her experience at the track and made clear just how much she enjoyed getting an inside look at NASCAR.

“I’m truly happy to be here,” Cunningham said.

She then rattled off several of the drivers she had spent time with throughout the day.

“Salt of the earth people. Amazing group of men. I got to hang out with Ryan [Blaney]. I got to hang out with Chase [Elliott]. Carson [Hocevar]. Austin [Dillon] was absolutely amazing.”

The conversations gave Cunningham a chance to learn about more than what happens behind the wheel.

“So it’s been really cool to, you know, talk to them,” Cunningham said. “Cool to, you know, talk to them about racing cars and what not.

“Also just getting to know them outside of the track.”

That distinction helps explain why Cunningham’s Gateway appearance became more than another celebrity visit to a NASCAR race.

She wasn’t confined to a pre-race photo opportunity. She spent time around the garage, talked with drivers and got a closer look at the personalities behind some of the sport’s most recognizable names.

Cunningham’s NASCAR Day Included Plenty of Unexpected Moments

Cunningham’s trip wasn’t entirely serious.

The former high school football kicker also put her leg to work during Wallace’s pre-race show. One attempt sent a football off the stage and into a microphone stand, creating one of the funnier moments from her appearance.

By the time the Cup Series field prepared to take the green flag, Cunningham had also crossed paths with two of the biggest names anywhere in sports: Michael Jordan and Jeff Gordon.

Jordan’s presence provided a natural crossover between Cunningham’s WNBA world and NASCAR. The six-time NBA champion is co-owner of 23XI Racing, while Gordon serves as vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

Cunningham’s day ultimately offered her a crash course in NASCAR, from the garage and driver conversations to the fan experience surrounding a Cup Series race.

And judging by her reaction afterward, NASCAR made quite the first impression.

“You guys are salt of the earth people,” Cunningham said during her appearance with Wallace. “It’s been really cool to talk to them about racing cars and whatnot, but also just getting to know them outside of the track. You guys truly are amazing, and I’ve had a heck of a day and it’s been a lot of fun.”

For Cunningham, that “heck of a day” included everything from talking racing with Cup Series stars to receiving jackets from Elliott and bourbon from Blaney.

Not a bad haul for a day at the track.