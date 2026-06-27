Spire and Chris Gabehart Fire Back at Joe Gibbs Racing With Countersuits

Spire Motorsports and Chris Gabehart are no longer just defending themselves in Joe Gibbs Racing’s lawsuit.

They are firing back.

In the latest turn in one of NASCAR’s most closely watched legal battles, Spire and Gabehart have filed countersuits against Joe Gibbs Racing, pushing back on JGR’s allegations while making several claims of their own.

Joe Gibbs Racing originally sued Gabehart, its former competition director, earlier this year and later added Spire Motorsports as a defendant. JGR has alleged that Gabehart misappropriated confidential information and trade secrets before joining Spire. Gabehart and Spire have denied wrongdoing.

Now, the case has expanded again.

According to Motorsport.com, both defendants re-established their denials in response to JGR’s second amended complaint and filed counterclaims against the organization. A trial is currently scheduled for January 2027.

Spire Motorsports Makes Its Own Claim Against JGR

Spire’s counterclaim centers on a separate dispute involving longtime NASCAR car chief Robert “Cheddar” Smith.

According to RACER, Spire alleges that JGR hired Smith in 2025 even though Smith was under contract with Spire. Spire says it agreed to release Smith with the understanding that JGR would either release a comparable employee to Spire at a later date or pay $100,000 instead.

Spire claims that did not happen.

The team alleges that it later asked JGR to release Tyler Allen, then Ryan Towles, but JGR refused. Spire also claims JGR did not make the $100,000 payment.

That is the basis of Spire’s unjust enrichment claim.

Spire has also continued to deny that it asked for, received, or used JGR’s confidential information. RACER reported that Spire’s filing states JGR has not identified evidence showing Gabehart transmitted alleged trade secrets or confidential information to Spire employees.

Chris Gabehart Pushes Back Separately

Gabehart’s counterclaim takes a different route.

According to Motorsport.com and Courthouse News Service, Gabehart alleges JGR violated his employment agreement, improperly withheld wages, and mishandled privileged attorney-client communications during the forensic review process.

Courthouse News reported that Gabehart claims JGR’s forensic examiner disclosed privileged communications between Gabehart and his attorneys to JGR’s counsel. Gabehart’s filing alleges those materials were outside the scope of the court-ordered review.

Gabehart also claims JGR stopped paying him months before issuing a termination letter and argues that JGR attempted to enforce a noncompete provision that he says does not apply.

JGR has previously argued that its actions were tied to concerns over the alleged misappropriation of confidential information.

Why This Lawsuit Just Got Bigger

The latest filings do not settle the case. They expand it.

JGR has accused Gabehart and Spire of serious misconduct. Gabehart and Spire are now accusing JGR of misconduct of their own.

That makes this more than a one-sided trade secrets lawsuit. It is now a broader legal fight involving alleged noncompete issues, employment agreements, confidential information, forensic review procedures, and a disputed personnel arrangement between two Cup Series organizations.

It is important to note that these remain allegations made in court filings. They have not been proven in court.

For now, the countersuits ensure the dispute between Joe Gibbs Racing, Gabehart, and Spire Motorsports is not going away quietly.

The next major step will be JGR’s response to the counterclaims.

With a January 2027 trial already on the calendar, one of NASCAR’s most significant off-track legal battles has entered another major phase.