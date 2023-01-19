Spire Motorsports Lands New Partner on Multi-Race Deal

Spire Motorsports has made a big move ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The two-car team has landed a new primary partner on a multi-race deal.

Spire Motorsports announced the news with a unique, wrestling-inspired video. Corey LaJoie, the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet, walked out in a Celsius firesuit while an announcer provided commentary. He then took two cans of the beverage, smashed them together Stone Cold Steve Austin style, and poured them into his mouth. He finished by mopping up his mess.

The video also showcased the fresh look of the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro. LaJoie’s stock car will have a white base with orange splashes that tie into the door number. A massive can of Celsius covers the rear of the No. 7 while Celsius logos take up prominent space on the door area.

“I couldn’t be happier to race with Celsius,” LaJoie said in a press release. “The Celsius brand and product not only align with my energy needs on race day, but also boosts my active everyday lifestyle. I look forward to being part of the Celsius family and vying for the opportunity to put Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Camaro in victory lane at the Daytona 500.”

The Partnership Covers Multiple Races in 2023

According to the press release, LaJoie will first showcase the Celsius scheme during the trip to Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening Daytona 500. He will then bring it back during multiple other races.

Spire Motorsports did not provide many details about the partnership. There were no other tracks or dates specifically mentioned in the announcement. Instead, the focus remained on a track where LaJoie has some strong performances.

The veteran driver has made 12 starts at Daytona International Speedway in his Cup Series career while driving for smaller teams. Three have resulted in top-10 finishes. A sixth-place run in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 stands out as the highlight.

Along with the top-10s, LaJoie also has four other top-20 finishes. These have helped secure an average finish of 19.0, which he will try to improve during the 2023 Cup Series season.

Celsius Has Established a Foothold in NASCAR

The partnership with LaJoie and Spire Motorsports is the latest step for Celsius. The clean energy company has established a foothold in the national NASCAR series over the past few years while partnering with multiple teams.

The 2022 season alone saw Celsius partnering with four main teams in the Cup Series and another in the Xfinity Series. The beverage company served as an associate partner of both Michael McDowell at Front Row Motorsports and RFK Racing. It also served as a primary partner of both Live Fast Motorsports and Kaulig Racing.

The partnership with Live Fast Motorsports actually featured a race during the 2021 Cup Series season. Celsius took over the No. 78 Ford Mustang for the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway.

While Celsius has increased its presence in NASCAR in recent seasons, it actually had a role as a primary partner several years ago. The company sponsored Blake Koch several times in 2014, 2015, and 2016 as he drove for both TriStar Motorsports and Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series.