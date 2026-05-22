Sports World in Shock Over Kyle Busch Death

The shock surrounding Kyle Busch’s death continued rippling far beyond the NASCAR garage Thursday night as athletes, major sports franchises, broadcasters, and celebrities from across the sports world paid tribute to the two-time Cup Series champion.

What began as devastating news for the racing community quickly became one of the biggest stories in sports.

From Formula 1 and the NHL to former NFL stars and national sports media personalities, reactions poured in throughout the night following confirmation that Busch had died at age 41 after a reported medical emergency earlier this week.

For many outside NASCAR, Busch represented more than just a champion driver. He was one of the most recognizable competitors of his generation — polarizing, fearless, emotional, wildly talented, and impossible to ignore.

NHL Playoff Crowd Honors Busch

One of the most emotional moments of the night came in Raleigh before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.

The Hurricanes held a moment of silence for Busch inside Lenovo Center before puck drop, with fans throughout the arena standing quietly as a tribute graphic honoring the NASCAR superstar appeared on the video board.

The scene underscored just how deeply Busch’s death resonated throughout North Carolina’s sports culture and beyond.

Formula 1, ESPN & Major Sports Accounts React

Tributes quickly spread across major sports organizations and media outlets.

Formula 1 shared condolences to Busch’s family and the NASCAR community, calling him “a true competitor and champion.”

A true competitor and champion Our condolences to Kyle's family, friends, and the entire NASCAR community https://t.co/kJwNSJAmOQ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 21, 2026

ESPN’s SportsCenter posted a tribute segment focused on Busch’s legacy, describing him as “a titan of the NASCAR world and of the auto racing world in general.”

The Cincinnati Reds also released a statement after learning of Busch’s death.

“We were fortunate to spend time with him at our complex in Arizona,” the team wrote. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, fans and the entire racing community.”

The reaction highlighted Busch’s crossover appeal beyond stock car racing, particularly among athletes and organizations that had interacted with him over the years.

Athletes & Celebrities Share Emotional Tributes

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted one of the most heartfelt tributes of the night after revealing he had recently spent time with Busch and his family.

“Kyle Busch passing away is so devastating to the racing community,” Griffin wrote. “Life is so fragile people. Tell your people you love them and give them their flowers today. Don’t wait.”

He added: “We just saw him. Can’t believe he is gone. Prayers up for his family and the entire racing community. We just lost a legend.”

Former NFL star Chad Johnson, known to many fans as Ochocinco, also reacted emotionally.

“R.I.P to one of my favs @KyleBusch,” Johnson posted.

Barstool Sports shared one of Busch’s recent FOX NASCAR interview quotes alongside the message: “So sad. RIP Kyle Busch.”

Dave Portnoy also reacted to the suddenness of the news.

“What the hell? Awful out of nowhere news. RIP Rowdy,” Portnoy wrote.

Meanwhile, veteran racing journalist Jeff Gluck revealed that Mario Andretti had been left devastated after hearing the news.

“Like so many, Mario Andretti was absolutely leveled by the Kyle Busch news,” Gluck posted. “He was just with him on Tuesday.”

Busch’s Reach Extended Beyond NASCAR

Busch spent more than two decades building one of the most accomplished careers in modern motorsports history.

His aggressive driving style and unmatched versatility made him one of NASCAR’s defining figures, whether fans loved him or loved rooting against him.

But Thursday night’s flood of tributes painted a broader picture of Busch’s impact.

The reactions weren’t limited to race teams, drivers, or longtime NASCAR insiders. They came from across the sports landscape — hockey arenas, football stars, baseball organizations, national media accounts, and global racing series.

And as tributes continued pouring in late into the night, one thing became increasingly clear:

Kyle Busch’s influence had grown far beyond the racetrack.