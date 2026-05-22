Denny Hamlin Breaks Silence on Kyle Busch Death: ‘We Lost Our Kobe Bryant’

Denny Hamlin delivered an emotional tribute to Kyle Busch during a national television interview on “Good Morning America,” calling his former teammate “our Kobe Bryant” while reflecting on Busch’s talent, evolution, and impact on NASCAR following his death at age 41.

Hamlin first used the comparison in a social media post Thursday after news of Busch’s death spread across the sports world. During his interview with Michael Strahan, the veteran Joe Gibbs Racing driver expanded on those emotions while discussing Busch’s legacy both on and off the track.

“I just know that as a race fan, every race that he was in was more exciting to watch than the ones that he wasn’t,” Hamlin said. “Simply put, he kept fans entertained and kept media members on their toes at all times.”

Hamlin also admitted Busch made everyone around him better — especially his teammates.

“Just as a competitor I can tell you that there’s no way that I would have the wins that I have if I had not had Kyle Busch as a teammate to push me to be better,” Hamlin said.

Denny Hamlin Calls Kyle Busch ‘The Most Gifted’ Driver He Ever Saw

Throughout the interview, Hamlin repeatedly emphasized Busch’s extraordinary natural ability behind the wheel — describing him as one of the rare talents NASCAR may never truly replace.

“He just found speed in ways that you could not imagine,” Hamlin explained. “I drove the same race cars as him, I couldn’t go as fast as him.”

Hamlin recalled Busch’s arrival at Joe Gibbs Racing and how quickly he changed the culture and expectations inside the organization.

“I remember when he came to Joe Gibbs Racing … he just changed how you got speed out of a race car,” Hamlin said. “His race craft was better than the best.”

According to Hamlin, Busch’s presence elevated every driver around him.

“Pushing all of us to be way, way better is my main takeaway from being teammates with him,” he said.

Later in the interview, Hamlin delivered perhaps the strongest praise of all.

“To me, personally, I feel like he’s the most gifted and talented race car driver that ever stepped into the car,” Hamlin said.

Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB. https://t.co/cpaXg2HZGF — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 21, 2026

Hamlin Reflects on Busch’s Evolution as a Driver and Father

Hamlin also addressed Busch’s fiery reputation earlier in his career, acknowledging the two clashed at times as teammates and competitors.

“He was a hot head,” Hamlin admitted before reflecting on how Busch evolved over the years.

“Just the maturity. He met Samantha, they had some kids together … that’s the most heartbreaking part about this,” Hamlin said. “He’s just been so invested in his son’s future and career that surely will be ahead of him.”

Hamlin said Busch gradually transformed into a different person than the intense young driver many fans first came to know.

“He wasn’t always for everyone personally,” Hamlin said. “But what nobody questioned was the talent behind the wheel. That’s why everyone wanted him.”

Hamlin added that becoming a father appeared to change Busch’s outlook and personality in significant ways over the past decade.

“Over these last 10 years or so … you saw the evolution of him,” Hamlin said. “He became a man. He became a great teammate.”

Hamlin also acknowledged the emotional toll the loss has had on Richard Childress Racing and the NASCAR garage as a whole.

“RCR — that organization had to go through the death of Dale Earnhardt and now Kyle Busch,” Hamlin said. “Just can’t imagine being in the position his family and his race team are in.”

Hamlin Shares Favorite Memory of Kyle Busch

Hamlin closed the interview by sharing one of his favorite memories from their years together as teammates.

“My first memory with him, and my favorite, is we were at a test,” Hamlin recalled. “He walked over to my stall and he says, ‘We’re gonna see how good you really are.’”

Hamlin said he immediately realized Busch was the type of competitor who would constantly push everyone around him.

“I knew right then that this guy was gonna push me pretty hard to get the best out of me,” he said.

“I got to watch him and study him. He was just a master. I was just in awe of his talent.”