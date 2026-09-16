Steve O’Donnell Talks Dodge’s NASCAR Cup Series Future

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell commented on Dodge’s potential return to the Cup Series in 2027. With the manufacturer fielding Ram trucks in the Craftsman Truck Series this year, rumors have run rampant about the possibility of a return to the sport’s premier level.

Months ago, the report was that Dodge was finalizing a deal for a Cup Series return. However, nothing has come to fruition regarding an announcement on if the manufacturer’s return is official.

Right now, Dodge is trying to navigate an engine arrangement in order to field cars next year.

O’Donnell would ‘love’ to see Dodge back, but wants it done right

With the deadline for Dodge to reach a deal for the 2027 Cup Series season, the report from Sports Business Journal is that they are looking for a “short-term engine arrangement” to be able to make the deal happen.

Earlier this summer, O’Donnell told SBJ he is open to seeing Dodge back in the Cup Series field. Yet, the CEO cautioned that they want to make it happen correctly.

“I want to make sure that they and the sport get it right, so yes I’d love to see them in 2027 but it’s more important for all of us to make it a successful launch for Dodge,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell added that they are being careful in putting plans together to bring Dodge back but praised the manufacturer for having people behind them that are driven to make it back to the Cup level.

“They’ve got an incredible group that’s putting all kinds of resources behind it, but we’re also going to be smart about it and make sure that we don’t want to rush to a decision. We want them in for the long term like we would for any one of our partners, so still working closely, still remain hopeful but we still have got work to do for sure,” O’Donnell said.

Stellanis, the automobile company that owns Dodge, is staying “tight-lipped” on the engine matter, per SBJ. Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram trucks, said the ultimate goal is to bring Stellanis up to the Cup Series with Dodge representing the brand.

Right now, the focus is on engine supply.

“Industry executives keeping tabs on the matter have told SBJ that one of the most likely ways for Dodge to get in quickly is to work with a current engine supplier to supply it in the short term while Stellantis figures out plans for its own engine development in the more medium to long term,” via SBJ.

Dodge aims to return to the Cup Series for the first time since 2012

It has been over a decade since Dodge has been represented in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In 2012, the manufacturer went out with a bang. Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 Team Penske Dodge to five wins during the 2012 campaign and captured his first and only Cup Series championship.

Penske was the only team at the time fielding Dodges.

Since then, Dodge partnered with Kaulig Racing ahead of the 2026 season to field Ram trucks in the Craftsman Truck Series. With the door opening for the manufacturer at the Truck level, it might be only a matter of time before they are back in the Cup Series.