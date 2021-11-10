NASCAR President Provides Update About Dodge, New OEMs

Dodge has not been a part of the NASCAR Cup Series since Brad Keselowski’s championship run in 2012. However, the status quo could change in the coming years, according to comments by NASCAR President Steve Phelps. He said that “things are progressing” with new OEMs.

Phelps made the comments during his State of the Sport address at Phoenix Raceway on November 5. He addressed rumors about Dodge returning to the Cup Series, clarifying that he won’t confirm or deny that the manufacturer is the closest to joining NASCAR. Phelps added that there are discussions taking place with multiple OEMs.

“You know what, there are some discussions that are going on with other OEMs, new OEMs, that would come into the sport,” Phelps said during the session, transcript courtesy of NASCAR. “Our three existing OEMs are happy about that. Our race teams are happy about that. We’re happy about that. It’s been widely rumored that Dodge is one of those or closest. I won’t confirm or deny that.”

Phelps continued and addressed the possibility of another OEM joining Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota in the Cup Series garage. “I would suggest things are progressing or I would say that things are progressing. When we have something to announce, we will.”

Dodge last competed in the Cup Series in 2012, but the OEM remained in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series. Clay Greenfield drove the No. 68 RAM during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2013, while Jennifer Jo Cobb drove a RAM at Texas Motor Speedway in June 2013.

The Dodge Challenger, by comparison, remained in the Xfinity Series through the 2017 season. Both Mike Harmon Racing and Carl Long Motorsports used Challengers throughout the year, including the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18.

Adding New OEMs Remains Important to NASCAR

Kasey Kahne – vitaminwater (Dodge) 2007 Camping World 300 (California Speedway) #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/SPajwcdnaK — NASCAR Paint Schemes (@NascarPaint) November 10, 2021

There is no clear-cut information available about whether Dodge will return to the Cup Series in 2022 or beyond. The Next Gen car will make this more realistic based on the uniform parts available to the various teams. What remains clear is that NASCAR wants other OEMs in NASCAR, competing with the big three.

“It is important. We’ve made no bones about the fact that we want to have a new OEM in our sport,” Phelps added. “I think we got delayed with the pandemic. With that said, we are an attractive place I believe for OEMs to come into the sport.

“Now is an important opportunity for them to do that because of the Next Gen car. I also believe the fact that the sport is growing and has a relevance that it hasn’t had in decades is causing some real interest from other OEMs.”

Dodge’s Return Will Potentially Take Place in 2024

Barring a surprising announcement in the coming months, there will not be any OEMs joining the Cup Series during the 2022 season. The more likely option is 2024, the estimated season when a hybrid powertrain could make its debut.

For now, the NASCAR teams will move forward with one of three OEMs. Wood Brothers Racing, Team Penske, Roush Fenway Racing, Front Row Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Rick Ware Racing will all field Ford Mustang GTs while Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing will use Toyota Camry TRDs.

There will be several teams that rely on the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The list includes Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Spire Motorsports, GMS Racing, JTG Daugherty Racing, and Richard Petty Motorsports.

These teams will stick with the same OEMs, but they will move forward with the Next Gen bodies and parts. The next era, Gen 7, will make its debut on Saturday, February 5, with practice and qualifying sessions at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The drivers will then compete for the first time on Sunday, February 6, with heat races and the exhibition Busch Light Clash.

