Subway Returns to NASCAR With Playoff Team

Stewart-Haas Racing has added another sponsor ahead of the NASCAR playoffs. The organization has agreed to a sponsorship deal with Subway and will display the brand on Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 Ford Mustang. The move is part of a “refresh” for Subway, which also includes new commercials featuring Steph Curry, Tom Brady, Megan Rapinoe, and Serena Williams.

Adam Stern of the “Sports Business Journal” reported the news on Tuesday, Aug. 24, revealing that Subway will replace Jimmy Johnson. SHR then provided confirmation by issuing a press release and noting that Subway will serve as the primary sponsor for Harvick on Sept. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway and Oct. 24 at Kansas Speedway. Subway will also serve as an associate sponsor for the remainder of the races.

Sometimes you’ve got to change direction and, for me, becoming a driver/owner in the NASCAR Cup Series was exactly the refresh I needed,” Stewart said in a press release from the team. “Quality, quickness and the ability to adapt drives everything we do at Stewart-Haas Racing. Subway operates very similarly. I admire what Subway is doing to strengthen its customer experience, from in store to online, and we’re very proud to help tell that story.”

Subway Has a History at NASCAR’s Top Level

This new partnership will not be the first time that Subway and SHR co-founder Tony Stewart have worked together. The sandwich chain actually sponsored Smoke for three races of his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008.

Subway and Home Depot shared the No. 20 for three races. Stewart finished 14th in the Subway Fresh Fit 500 at Phoenix Raceway on April 12, 22nd in the Pepsi 500 at Auto Club Speedway on Aug. 31, and first in the Amp Energy 500 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 5.

Following Stewart’s departure to SHR in 2009, Subway continued to sponsor other Cup Series drivers. Carl Edwards partnered with the chain during the 2016 season, his final full-time campaign with Joe Gibbs Racing. Similarly, Daniel Suarez partnered with Subway in 2017, his first season in the Cup Series.

While Joe Gibbs Racing has been the primary organization to work with Subway, the history in NASCAR also includes a Ford driver. Roush Fenway Racing’s Greg Biffle had Subway as a primary sponsor for several races in 2004, 2005, and 2006.

The Sponsorship Follows Harvick Reaching the Playoffs

News of the deal with Subway comes at a fitting time for Harvick and SHR. The 2014 Cup Series champion officially secured his spot in the 2021 playoffs during the race at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 22. Harvick did not win, but he built up enough points over the course of the season and then received assistance from race-winner Ryan Blaney.

With his spot secure and a new sponsor on the No. 4, Harvick can focus on making it through the various rounds of the playoffs. He will enter the chase for the championship trophy well behind the rest of the field and will have to stack points to move on to the Rounds of 12, eight, and four.

Prior to heading to Darlington Raceway for the start of the playoffs, Harvick will first suit up for the regular-season finale. He will head to Daytona International Speedway, the site of two previous wins, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The race will take place at 7 p.m. ET on NBC as Harvick fights for more playoff points.

