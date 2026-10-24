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Sammy Smith Wins NASCAR O’Reilly Series Race at Talladega in Thrilling Finish

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TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 24: Sammy Smith, driver of the #8 Pilot Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series The Progress Group 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 24, 2026 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Sammy Smith emerged victorious at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 24, delivering a dramatic finish to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Progress Group 250.

The JR Motorsports driver edged teammate Carson Kvapil by just 0.084 seconds, taking the checkered flag in the No. 8 Chevrolet after 94 laps around NASCAR’s biggest oval.

It was a particularly impressive result for Smith, who started 11th and led just one lap all afternoon. That one lap, however, was the only one that mattered.

Kvapil, meanwhile, came agonizingly close to victory after leading a race-high 67 laps. He ultimately settled for second as JR Motorsports swept the top two finishing positions.

Sammy Smith Edges Carson Kvapil for Talladega Victory

Saturday’s race came down to a razor-thin margin between two teammates, with Smith prevailing by less than a tenth of a second.

Kvapil appeared to be the driver to beat for much of the afternoon, leading more than two-thirds of the 94-lap contest after starting fourth.

But Smith, who spent the afternoon working his way forward from outside the top 10, ultimately had the better finish.

Jesse Love, who started from the pole in the No. 2 Chevrolet, finished third. Justin Allgaier followed in fourth, giving JR Motorsports three of the top four positions.

Sheldon Creed completed the top five, followed by Corey Day, Blaine Perkins, Dean Thompson, Brandon Jones and Anthony Alfredo.

For Smith, the victory came at one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable tracks, where a driver can spend much of the afternoon outside the lead before making the decisive move when it counts.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Talladega Race Results

Here are the official finishing results from Saturday’s Progress Group 250 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. Sammy Smith
  2. Carson Kvapil
  3. Jesse Love
  4. Justin Allgaier
  5. Sheldon Creed
  6. Corey Day
  7. Blaine Perkins
  8. Dean Thompson
  9. Brandon Jones
  10. Anthony Alfredo
  11. Jeb Burton
  12. Mason Maggio
  13. Sam Mayer
  14. Ryan Sieg
  15. Nick Leitz
  16. Josh Bilicki
  17. Rajah Caruth
  18. Jeremy Clements
  19. Connor Mosack
  20. Joey Gase
  21. Taylor Gray
  22. Lee Pulliam
  23. Josh Williams
  24. Harrison Burton
  25. Will Rodgers
  26. Brennan Poole
  27. Garrett Smithley
  28. Kyle Sieg
  29. William Sawalich
  30. Ryan Ellis
  31. Parker Retzlaff
  32. Patrick Staropoli
  33. Daniel Dye
  34. Brent Crews
  35. Austin Hill
  36. Leland Honeyman
  37. Caesar Bacarella
  38. Jake Finch

The series now heads into the final stretch of its 2026 season, with Smith carrying momentum from one of the closest finishes of the Talladega weekend.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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Sammy Smith Wins NASCAR O’Reilly Series Race at Talladega in Thrilling Finish

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