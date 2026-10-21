Talladega Goes All Out for Ricky Bobby With Wild World Record Attempt

Talladega Superspeedway has never been a place for doing things halfway. This weekend, NASCAR fans are taking that reputation to a whole new level, and Ricky Bobby is coming along for the ride.

Nearly 20 years after Will Ferrell brought the fictional NASCAR superstar to life in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” the Alabama superspeedway is preparing for a Guinness World Record attempt inspired by the beloved racing comedy.

The goal? Assemble the largest gathering of people dressed as Ricky Bobby.

The attempt is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, following the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. And while Talladega fans are no strangers to outrageous costumes, there’s one important catch for anyone hoping to make history.

Talladega’s Ricky Bobby World Record Attempt Comes With a Catch

NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck shared details of the upcoming event Wednesday, Oct. 21, revealing that participants will need to follow a specific dress code.

“This weekend at Talladega they will attempt to set the Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Gathering of Ricky Bobbys’ after the O’Reilly race on Saturday,” Gluck wrote on X.

He also highlighted one particularly important requirement.

“Participants must wear the approved costume provided by NASCAR to count toward the record.”

So, while showing up in your own Ricky Bobby-inspired racing suit might earn a few laughs, it won’t count toward the official attempt unless it’s the approved costume.

The gathering is part of DEGA-CON, Talladega’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Talladega Nights.” Registration for the record attempt has already closed, meaning the participants will have to make their shot at history count.

Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, The Progress Group 250, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the record attempt taking place afterward.

Ricky Bobby Returns to the Track That Made Him Famous

It’s difficult to imagine a more fitting place for this particular record attempt.

Released in 2006, “Talladega Nights” turned Ferrell’s wildly overconfident Ricky Bobby into one of NASCAR’s most recognizable fictional drivers. Two decades later, the movie’s jokes and catchphrases remain part of racing culture.

And Talladega, with its famously unpredictable racing and larger-than-life atmosphere, is the perfect setting for a gathering that sounds like something straight out of the movie.

The record attempt adds another attraction to an already packed weekend.

The Craftsman Truck Series races Friday, followed by Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event. The Cup Series takes center stage Sunday, Oct. 25, for the YellaWood 500 at 2 p.m. ET.

Of course, attempting a Guinness World Record and officially earning one are two different things. Whether the gathering meets the requirements for recognition remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain: A crowd of Ricky Bobbys at Talladega should make for quite a sight.