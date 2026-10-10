Team Penske Makes Major Decision on 2027 NASCAR Lineup

NASCAR Silly Season has delivered plenty of surprises, but Team Penske is taking a different approach to 2027.

While other Cup Series organizations prepare for significant driver changes, one of NASCAR’s most successful teams now has its lineup locked in for next season. And the final piece of the puzzle came together Saturday, Oct. 10, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After weeks of questions surrounding his future, Austin Cindric publicly confirmed that he will return to Team Penske next season.

The announcement settles one of the remaining questions surrounding Penske’s driver lineup. It also means the organization will head into 2027 with three familiar faces behind the wheel.

For Cindric, though, the speculation apparently wasn’t much of a mystery.

Austin Cindric Confirms His Future With Team Penske

Cindric will return to the No. 2 Ford for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, extending his tenure with the organization where he began his full-time Cup career in 2022.

Speaking with reporters Saturday morning at Charlotte, the 2022 Daytona 500 winner was asked directly whether he would be back with Team Penske next season.

“That’s correct,” Cindric replied.

When asked whether he would specifically return to the No. 2 Ford, his answer was just as straightforward: “yes.”

Then Cindric acknowledged the speculation that had surrounded his future.

“It’s obviously come up in question, and I’m not entirely certain why it’s come into question, but there you go,” he told reporters.

It was a relatively understated response to a question that had generated considerable interest throughout the NASCAR garage.

Cindric’s future had been the subject of speculation for much of the season, particularly with his teammates’ plans already settled.

In September, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reported that Cindric and Team Penske had agreed to a contract extension. However, neither the driver nor the organization had publicly confirmed the agreement at that point.

Saturday’s comments finally provided that confirmation.

And with Cindric staying put, Team Penske has officially answered its biggest remaining driver question for 2027.

Team Penske Will Bring Back All Three Cup Series Drivers in 2027

Cindric’s return means Team Penske will maintain its current three-driver NASCAR Cup Series lineup next season.

Ryan Blaney signed a multiyear contract extension in May, while three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano remains under contract through at least 2027.

That leaves Penske with the following lineup:

No. 2 Ford: Austin Cindric

No. 12 Ford: Ryan Blaney

No. 22 Ford: Joey Logano

For an organization with championship expectations, maintaining that continuity could be particularly valuable as other teams navigate major changes.

Blaney delivered Penske a Cup Series championship in 2023, while Logano captured titles in 2018, 2022 and 2024. Cindric, meanwhile, gave the organization a Daytona 500 victory in his rookie season.

Although Cindric hasn’t matched the championship success of his teammates, his recent performances suggest he could be building momentum heading into next year.

There will still be a notable change within the broader Penske racing family.

At Penske-affiliated Wood Brothers Racing, Jesse Love is set to replace Josh Berry in the No. 21 Ford for 2027.

But for Team Penske’s three primary Cup Series entries, the lineup will remain intact.

Austin Cindric’s Recent NASCAR Results Strengthen His Case

The timing of Cindric’s confirmation is noteworthy.

While his future attracted questions earlier in the season, the 28-year-old has recently put together one of the most consistent stretches of his Cup Series career.

He enters Sunday’s race at Charlotte ninth in the Chase standings after finishing 13th or better in eight consecutive races.

That stretch includes a runner-up finish at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 27 and a fourth-place finish at Las Vegas last weekend.

Through 31 races, Cindric has recorded a career-best 15.7 average finish. He is also coming off consecutive top-five finishes for the first time since becoming a full-time Cup Series driver in 2022.

Those results are encouraging for a driver who has spent much of his Cup career trying to establish the same week-to-week consistency that has helped his teammates contend for championships.

Cindric is still searching for his first victory of the 2026 season, but his recent performances suggest he could have opportunities to change that before the year ends.

And now, with his future settled, he can focus entirely on the remaining races.

As NASCAR’s Silly Season continues to reshape the grid, Team Penske has made one thing clear: Its three-driver Cup Series lineup isn’t changing for 2027.