Joey Logano Reveals Major Career News Ahead of Charlotte Race Weekend

Joey Logano has won three NASCAR Cup Series championships, celebrated some of the biggest victories of his career with Team Penske and spent more than a decade behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford. This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he’ll add another accomplishment to that résumé.

Logano is preparing to make his 500th NASCAR Cup Series start with Team Penske during Sunday’s Bank of America 400, a milestone that coincides with the organization’s 60th anniversary.

To commemorate both occasions, Logano will drive a special mosaic paint scheme featuring photographs from memorable moments throughout Team Penske’s history. The design is a nod to the organization’s accomplishments across motorsports, but for Logano, it’s also an opportunity to revisit the partnership that has defined much of his NASCAR career.

Speaking with Ford Racing ahead of Charlotte, the 36-year-old reflected on the milestone, the meaning behind the commemorative car and how his children view his racing accomplishments.

Joey Logano Reflects on Major Team Penske Milestone

Logano joined Team Penske in 2013 after beginning his Cup Series career with Joe Gibbs Racing. What followed was a partnership that helped transform him into one of NASCAR’s most accomplished active drivers.

He captured Cup Series championships in 2018, 2022 and 2024, all while driving for Roger Penske’s organization.

Now, with his 500th Cup start for the team approaching, Logano is taking time to appreciate everything that has happened along the way.

“This has been a really special year for myself, but even more so at Team Penske and for Roger Penske,” Logano told Ford Racing. “What this company has been able to accomplish for the last 60 years is second to none.”

The commemorative paint scheme brings those accomplishments together in an unusual way. Rather than featuring one particular victory or championship, the car incorporates photographs representing moments throughout the team’s history.

Logano explained that the images have become smaller as more accomplishments have been added to the design.

“It’s really neat to take a second – I’d invite everyone to take a look at it because it is pretty special, just looking at all the pictures on the car of all the special moments,” he said.

The scheme also brings back memories of 2016, when Team Penske celebrated its 50th anniversary with a similar design.

For Logano, seeing that familiar look return a decade later makes the Charlotte weekend even more meaningful.

Joey Logano Shares How His Children View His NASCAR Success

While Logano has spent years collecting trophies and championships, his accomplishments don’t necessarily dominate conversations at home.

During the Ford Racing interview, Logano was asked about showing his children the special paint scheme, particularly after his son Hudson had previously given him a hard time about not winning before Bristol.

His response offered a glimpse into the lighter side of life away from the racetrack.

“Yeah. My kids, I think they get their smartassness from me, I think (laughing),” Logano joked. “Some things are hereditary, I guess.”

Logano and his wife, Brittany, share three children: Hudson, Jameson and Emilia.

Although his children have witnessed plenty of victories, Logano acknowledged that some of the moments featured on the car happened before they were old enough to remember them.

“The majority of the wins they’ve been around for, which is kind of cool, but there was quite a few before them that they didn’t get to see or hear about,” he explained.

And despite his success in NASCAR, Logano said racing isn’t a constant topic of conversation around the house.

“We don’t really talk about racing a whole bunch at home. A lot of times it’s just life, what’s going on there,” he said. “It will be fun to talk about it a little bit, but, for the most part, it’s not something that comes up in our house a whole bunch.”

That makes Charlotte an opportunity to share some of those memories with his family while celebrating a milestone few driver-team partnerships reach.

Logano’s 500th Cup Series start with Team Penske is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, when the Bank of America 400 begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

It’s an achievement that reflects more than longevity. For Logano, it’s a chance to recognize the team, the people and the moments that have shaped the past 14 seasons of his NASCAR career.