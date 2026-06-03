Trackhouse Racing Brings Back Project 91 With Kevin Magnussen

Former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will attempt to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut via the return of Trackhouse Racing’s highly coveted Project 91.

After team owner Justin Marks teased that Project 91 would return for the first time since Helio Castroneves competed in the 2025 Daytona 500, Trackhouse made it official on Wednesday. Magnussen will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in the first race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego on June 21.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to have the opportunity to compete in NASCAR,” said Magnussen. “What Justin Marks and Trackhouse have done with Project 91 is unique. To provide drivers from outside of the NASCAR world with a chance to compete at this level. I’m proud to have this opportunity.

“I’ve already spent time with the team in North Carolina – meeting everyone, doing the seat fit, going through pit stop procedures and all the details that come with preparing for a NASCAR weekend. They’re an awesome group of people, incredibly dedicated, and just as excited about this debut as I am. I really can’t wait to get to San Diego and experience it all for the first time.”

Magnussen’s Project 91 entry will be sponsored by Qualcomm Technologies.

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring back Project 91 again this year, especially at San Diego,” said Marks. “We were waiting for the right opportunity with the right partner and driver to bring this Project 91 entry to fruition. Qualcomm is a worldwide brand, and Kevin Magnussen is a global driver, and both are elements we look for when it comes to running Project 91.”

Who Is Kevin Magnussen?

Magnussen, who hails from Denmark, began competing in Formula 1 in 2014 with McLaren. He finished second in his very first Formula 1 race. However, that was his only podium finish in 185 Formula 1 starts.

Magnussen joined Renault in 2016 before being the first driver signed to Haas F1 Team in 2017. He remained with the team through 2024. Though the team was building from scratch, he did not emerge as a driver who can compete for wins. Eventually, Haas F1 Team cut ties with him.

Ever since, Magnussen has been attempting to race in different series. In 2021, he competed in an NTT IndyCar Series race. He also has made sporatic IMSA starts, which includes a 2021 win and four Rolex 24 starts, with a best finish of fifth.

What Is Project 91?

When Marks started Trackhouse Racing, he created Project 91 to introduce non-NASCAR drivers to the sport. Among them have been Kimi Räikkönen in 2022 and 2023, followed by Shane van Gisbergen, who is now a road course warrior and competes full time in the Trackhouse Racing No. 97 car.

The extra Trackhouse team has only made a handful of starts. When it does race, it is not only a competitive car, but it brings attention to NASCAR from other forms of racing. With Magnussen’s signing, it opens the door for Formula 1 fans to watch NASCAR, possibly for the first time.

Trackhouse currently fields three full-time Cup Series cars with van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain and rookie sensation Connor Zilisch. The race at the San Diego Naval base will be on a 3.4-mile circuit on June 21 on Amazon Prime.