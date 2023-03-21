Trackhouse Racing Creates Expectations for Expanded Project91

Trackhouse Racing’s Project91 will make its return at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26. This will only be the entry’s first race in 2023 as the NASCAR Cup Series organization expands its schedule.

Team owner Justin Marks provided insight ahead of the trip to Circuit of the Americas. He appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and explained that the Texas road course race will not be a one-off event for Project91 like Watkins Glen International was in 2022. Instead, Kimi Raikkonen’s start at COTA will only be the first of multiple.

🎙️ “Project 91 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 be multiple races this year and it 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 be multiple drivers this year.” #NASCAR And could Kimi Raikkonen run additional races for the team? 🤔⬇️ More from @JustinMarksTH later today with @DGodfatherMoody at 5 pm ET → https://t.co/yVP8e2J9jy pic.twitter.com/94W6kQtTuy — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) March 20, 2023

“Project91 will be multiple races this year, and it will be multiple drivers this year,” Marks told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think that beyond COTA, the door is certainly open for Kimi to do more, but I am excited about scaling Project91. We’re going to have multiple drivers in the seat this year. Those announcements will come soon.”

These Comments Fit With Some Made Before Watkins Glen in 2022

The expectation has always been that Project91 will continue to make more appearances in 2023. There just have been repeated questions about the other international drivers that will take over the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro.

Marks set up a bright future ahead of Project91’s debut at Watkins Glen International. He and Raikkonen met with media members to discuss the experience, and the Trackhouse Racing owner used the opportunity to explain that the 2022 season was a test run for the new program.

“So with that being said — ultimately Project91 is a program that operates at all of the road courses during the season and then potentially some of the major events, like the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, or something like that,” Marks said, per General Motors.

“I think at some point, you get so many races that you have to look at just actually fielding a third full-time car. But I think for Project91, it’s a six to eight-race program potentially next year and beyond.

“It’s a brand extension of Trackhouse. I think we can get really unique on the content side, on the merchandise side, and just create great stories. That’s sort of where I’d like to see it go.”

Raikkonen Will Potentially Make More Starts

There is no clear answer about the drivers that will take over the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro during future events. Though Marks noted that its first wheelman will potentially make more starts.

As the driver-turned-team owner explained, Trackhouse Racing has worked with iLOQ while building up Project91. This is a Finnish company that makes battery-free smart locks, and it has a strong relationship with Raikkonen.

Marks said that it would make sense to continue building Project91 around Raikkonen, which could set up future starts at other road courses. However, the biggest factor will be the 2007 Formula One World Champion’s desire to continue competing in NASCAR.

Raikkonen and Trackhouse Racing will potentially provide future plans in the coming weeks. For now, they will focus on the upcoming Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas and how they can deliver a solid performance.