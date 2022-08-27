Trackhouse Racing Majorly Expands Deal With Newest Sponsor

Trackhouse Racing debuted a new partner, Princess Cruises, during the trip to Watkins Glen International. This initial Cup Series race was a success as Daniel Suarez finished fifth overall, which led to a major expansion of the sponsorship.

Trackhouse Racing met with members of the media at Daytona International Speedway and discussed the expanded deal. According to team owner Justin Marks, Princess Cruises will give away 10 free 7-day Princess Medallion Class vacations every time that either Ross Chastain or Suarez turns in a top-10 finish during the playoffs. All fans have to do to be eligible is just register at the Trackhouse Racing website.

Big news from @PrincessCruises! Anytime @RossChastain or @Daniel_SuarezG scores a top 10 in the Playoffs, you could win a FREE cruise! No Purchase Necessary. Open to residents of US & DC, 21+. Ends 11/6/2022. Details at https://t.co/vP7blQcbRt. pic.twitter.com/jPBbKB29Bk — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) August 27, 2022

“This is the first of its kind program to engage all race fans to follow an exceptionally exciting and dynamic team throughout the playoffs knowing if those drivers win, fans can win just as big,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“We wanted to enter this legendary sport offering an innovative way for race fans to feel vested in our Trackhouse drivers and team. Giving as many chances as possible to win an iconic Princess cruise vacation is sure to create a ton of excitement.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Suarez Can Deliver Even More Prizes

The top-10 finishes will help fans win free vacations, but they will not be the only opportunities available. Suarez can personally secure even more for the fans during one specific playoff weekend.

According to the press release from Trackhouse Racing, there will be extra stakes on the line at Homestead-Miami Speedway. If Suarez can win this playoff race, which takes place during the Round of Eight, Princess Cruises will give away 99 vacations.

“Now this is real pressure – racing for vacations for our NASCAR fans,” Suarez added in the press release. “Raising the stakes on the playoff races knowing I could send 10, or perhaps even 99 fans at Homestead, on a free cruise is even more incentive to get to victory lane.”

Suarez and Chastain will pursue their top-10 finishes over the span of 10 weeks. The playoffs will begin at Darlington Raceway on September 4. They will continue until November 6 when the remaining four championship-eligible drivers battle at Phoenix Raceway for the biggest prize in NASCAR.

Both Trackhouse Racing Drivers Have Success at Remaining Tracks

Based on the careers of Chastain and Suarez, there is a pretty good chance that Princess Cruises will give away numerous vacations. Both drivers have showcased speed during the 2022 Cup Series season, and they both have some success at the upcoming tracks.

Chastain, in particular, won his second career race at Talladega Superspeedway. He will enter the playoff weekend as one of the names to watch. Chastain also has one top-five finish at Darlington Raceway, one top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway, one top-five finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, one top-five finish at Martinsville Speedway, and one top-five finish at Phoenix Raceway.

Suarez, for comparison, has not won at any of the upcoming races. Though he has some strong performances of his own. This includes two top-10s at Bristol Motor Speedway, one top-10 at Darlington Raceway, two top-fives at Texas Motor Speedway, one top-10 at Kansas Speedway, one top-10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, two top-10s at Martinsville Speedway, one top-10 at Talladega Superspeedway, and three top-10s at Phoenix Raceway.

READ NEXT: A Stunning Win Shakes Up Xfinity Series Playoffs