Trackhouse Racing Reveals Bright, New Matching Schemes for Martinsville

The two drivers at Trackhouse Racing will have bold, new schemes for the night race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 9 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1). The NASCAR Cup Series team has revealed that Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain will each highlight GoPro with their stock cars.

Trackhouse Racing provided the first look at the news schemes on April 5. Both cars will prominently feature blue, but they will have two distinctly different bases. Chastain will drive a black Chevrolet Camaro with blue GoPro graphics while Suarez’s will have a white base. Both entries will feature blue, chrome numbers.

Coming this weekend… Welcome to the House x2, @GoPro. pic.twitter.com/tNfuyPAb0s — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) April 5, 2022

The schemes are fitting considering Trackhouse Racing’s ties to GoPro. Owner Justin Marks joined forces with Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell in 2009 and came up with the idea of the GoPro Motorplex racing facility in Mooresville, N.C. The outdoor, 0.7-mile, 11-turn karting facility, which opened in 2012, provides members of the public and professional drivers alike with a location to test their skills ahead of road course races.

Chastain & Suarez Will Pursue Crucial Points

The trip to Martinsville Speedway will provide Suarez and Chastain with an opportunity to showcase their new schemes. They will also try to secure some crucial points that will keep them above the playoff cutline.

Chastain currently sits in a solid position overall. He has a win on his resume after capturing the trip to Circuit of the Americas. He also has three other top-five finishes and one stage win, which have helped him move up to sixth in the championship standings.

Suarez, for comparison, is lower in the standings, but he is above the cutline with 171 points. He has three top-10 finishes and two top-fives, as well as a stage win. Suarez is 14th in the standings, but two drivers below him both have won in 2022. Denny Hamlin (20th) won the race at Richmond Raceway while Austin Cindric (15th) won the Daytona 500.

Another Team Will Highlight Matching Schemes

Another Virginia short track, another wknd with the same primary partner on both rides 💯 @FastenalCompany | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vBRJd2Q8Ka — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) April 5, 2022

The two drivers at Trackhouse Racing will not be the only ones showcasing mostly matching schemes. Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher will also do so for the second consecutive Cup Series race.

The two RFK Racing drivers will head to the Paperclip on April 9 for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 with Fastenal as their primary partner. They will both drive blue and black stock cars, but there will be some differences that should help their spotters. Keselowski’s No. 6 will have a black front with blue at the rear of the stock car. Buescher’s No. 17 will have a blue front and a black rear.

Buescher and Keselowski also used matching primary partners during the trip to Richmond Raceway. They drove stock cars with Violet Defense schemes, and they both turned in top-20 finishes. Keselowski ended his day 13th overall with 27 points while Buescher finished 15th with 22 points. Now they will each continue to pursue their first win of the year.

