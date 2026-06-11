Trackhouse Racing Owner Justin Marks Set For NASCAR Return

Justin Marks, the popular owner of Trackhouse Racing, will make his return to the driver’s seat next week. Marks, whose three-car NASCAR Cup Series team, is a Chevrolet driver and has inked a deal to compete in NASCAR’s first-ever race in San Diego at Naval Base Coronado.

Marks will compete for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 truck on June 19 for the Craftsman Truck Series race, which opens the weekend. The 45-year-old racer and team owner has not competed behind the wheel in a NASCAR-sanctioned race since 2023, when he ran an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at the Chicago Street Course with Kaulig Racing. His No. 77 truck will be sponsored by Trackhouse partner Jockey.

“It’s a unique opportunity to drive in the inaugural Truck Series race at San Diego Naval Base,” Marks said. “I enjoy getting behind the wheel every once in a while, and I’m thankful to do it with Spire’s help and with a longtime partner like Jockey. They are celebrating their 150th anniversary and are very supportive of our military which makes this endeavor even more special. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming race weekend and it’s an honor to be part of it.”

For Spire Motorsports, which fields the Nos. 7 and 77 trucks, it enables the team to have a veteran road course racer join the team for the highly anticipated race.

“Our relationship with Justin goes back a long way, from his time coming up through the sport, so it means a great deal to have him in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevy Silverado for this race,” said Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony. “We know how important this event is for Justin and Jockey, and we’re proud to support that opportunity while recognizing the tremendous impact Justin continues to have as one of NASCAR’s best advocates and forward-thinking leaders.”

Marks joins a star-studded lineup, which includes Jimmie Johnson, Brendan Gaughan, Jamie McMurray and more.

Who Is Justin Marks?

Marks is not only the owner of Trackhouse Racing. He is a longtime NASCAR driver, who made his Truck Series debut in 2007.

He clawed his way for opportunities to compete in NASCAR’s top-three divisions in his 20s, and he made his Cup Series debut in 2013 with Tommy Baldwin Racing at Sonoma.

Marks’ big break came in 2016, when he signed a deal to run half of the O’Reilly season with Chip Ganassi Racing. He scored his first and only NASCAR win in Ganassi’s No. 42 car at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in dominating fashion, leading 43 of 75 laps.

He ran five more races for Ganassi in 2017 and 2018, which paved the way for Marks to purchase the assets of CGR in 2021 to form Trackhouse Racing.

Marks’ last Truck Series start was in 2022 with Niece Motorsports at Mid-Ohio. Trackhouse has won 15 races under Marks’ leadership.

Truck Series Race In San Diego

The Truck Series race in San Diego, the Navy 250, will kick off NASCAR’s first weekend racing on a Naval base.

The Navy 250 will take place on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. ET.