Trackhouse Racing Makes Waves Early in 2023 NASCAR Season

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers have only completed two points-paying races in 2023. Trackhouse Racing has turned heads during both events with some strong performances.

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez kicked off the season by avoiding wrecks and delivering top-10 finishes in the Daytona 500. One week later, they both ended the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway inside of the top five. Chastain, in particular, swept the first two stages and led a race-high 91 laps.

“Our balance was building loose most of the day, so I thought we did everything right,” Chastain told media members after the race. “We kept up with it and it would just build pretty loose late in the runs. At times, it was enough, and at times, they got way better. But I thought our No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet was the steady force.

“To start off the way that we have this year is a total 180 from last year when it was not like this. So, as much as it stings, and as much as it does hurt, hats off to Chevrolet for the top four there and for Trackhouse [on our finishes] at our first crack at big tracks here. That is all we can ask for.”

The 2023 race at Auto Club Speedway marked a significant change for Chastain. His trip to the two-mile track in 2022 featured him wrecking during practice, going to a backup car, and then spinning during the final stage. He ultimately finished 29th and two laps behind the leaders.

Suarez Delivered His Second Consecutive Top-5 at Fontana

While Chastain struggled during the 2022 race at Auto Club Speedway, his teammate used the early-season event to turn heads. Suarez contended for the win late, went toe-to-toe with Kyle Larson, and ultimately crossed the finish line fourth overall. This was his first of six top-five finishes.

One year later, Suarez delivered another strong performance. He finished third in Stage 1, fifth in Stage 2, and fourth once again as the checkered flag waved. Suarez simply delivered consistency in the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro. Though he still had some issues with parts of the race.

“I’m very, very proud of everyone at Trackhouse Racing,” Suarez said on pit road after the race. “They keep building very fast race cars and it’s a lot of fun to race like this. My No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevy team did a great job on pit road with strategy and adjustments.

“I feel like I made a few mistakes today that maybe cost us a shot at the win. I feel like our car was capable of running up front, but I just made too many mistakes. I just have to clean up a few things on my end and I’m sure we’ll come back next weekend with another shot.”

The Performances Have Impacted the Standings

Trackhouse Racing has kicked off the 2023 Cup Series season with consistent performances by both drivers. They have delivered two top-10s and one top-five each, which has made an impact on the points standings.

Chastain is currently the points leader despite having a goose egg in the wins column. However, he has won three stages in the first two races. Chastain is one point ahead of Joey Logano, 12 ahead of Alex Bowman, and 13 ahead of Kevin Harvick.

Suarez clocks in at fifth overall in the unofficial points standings. He is 15 points behind his teammate and only two behind Harvick. Suarez also has a four-point lead over Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who delivered a 12th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway.

There are still 24 races remaining in the regular season, so there is plenty of time for these standings to change. However, the strong starts are a solid indication that Trackhouse Racing’s drivers will continue to be a factor after they both reached the playoffs in 2022.