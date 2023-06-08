Ty Dillon Joins Forces With MLB Team

Ty Dillon and Spire Motorsports are joining forces with an MLB team. The Chicago White Sox will take over the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for NASCAR‘s upcoming Chicago Street Race weekend.

Spire Motorsports announced the news on June 8. The MLB team will take over Dillon’s Chevrolet and his firesuit while serving as the primary partner. Beggars Pizza, the Official Pizza of the Chicago White Sox, will join the effort as an associate partner.

I could not be more excited for this opportunity to represent the @whitesox and @BeggarsPizza! As a diehard sports fan and an avid @MLB fan, it’s so cool to have the White Sox on our race car for the @NASCARChicago. pic.twitter.com/R4BiJOyY6f — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) June 8, 2023

“This partnership with Spire Motorsports is truly a unique opportunity to showcase the White Sox brand during one of the most talked about events in Chicago,” said Mike Downey, White Sox director of marketing and promotions.

“The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is certain to be an event for the record books, and we’re grateful to team up with Spire Motorsports and Beggars Pizza to be part of what is sure to be a memorable event for all.”

The Partnership Will Feature a Special Event

The branding on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro will not be the only aspect of this partnership. There will also be a special crossover event featuring NASCAR and the Chicago White Sox.

For the first time ever, the White Sox will host a NASCAR night presented by Xfinity. The event will take place on Friday, June 23, and it will feature NASCAR-themed activations.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to partner with the Chicago White Sox for this unique opportunity as part of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and have Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet on display at Guaranteed Rate Field during NASCAR night,” said Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony.

“This partnership gives both Spire Motorsports and the White Sox an opportunity to acknowledge and honor our respective fan bases and celebrate Chicago sports culture together.”

One week after the NASCAR Night, the teams will arrive in the Windy City. They will begin preparing for a historic event, one that will feature some guest drivers in Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Andy Lally.

Dillon Will Make His First Chicago Start — Real or Virtual

The unique street course on the streets of Chicago is a new addition to the schedule, and it will present a new challenge for every driver in the field. Though, some completed some previous laps during a virtual event.

Back in 2021, FOX Sports and NASCAR teamed up for some virtual races in iRacing. These events featured active drivers competing at a variety of tracks while Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, Jeff Gordon, and Larry McReynolds provided commentary. Drivers also participated in the discourse while competing in the simulation races.

One particular event featured Next Gen cars on the streets of Chicago. They took on the proposed track layout and battled for the win, but they also struggled with the tight confines. This became a particular problem when Ryan Newman crashed in one of the turns and created a roadblock.

James Davison easily took the win for Rick Ware Racing as he built up a 56-second lead over Josh Bilicki. Justin Haley crossed the finish line third overall while Garrett Smithley and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

Dillon, who had competed in the Pro Invitational Series in 2020, was not part of this inaugural virtual Chicago Street Race. He did not get the opportunity to take on the unique layout in its early form and learn about potential trouble spots while competing against 35 other drivers.