Ty Dillon Updates 2023 Contract Status

The driver of the No. 42 has just provided some important information about his future prospects. Ty Dillon has confirmed that he and Petty GMS Motorsports are working through the process of getting him locked up for another NASCAR season.

Dillon met with members of the media ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 and provided the update. He explained that his goal is to return to the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for another season. He also noted that there are some things he can do on the track that will help with this process.

“I hope so. We’re still talking and there’s a lot of things that we have to kind of go through behind the scenes as far as conversations, but I think everybody is fairly happy with the progress of what’s going on,” Dillon said, transcript courtesy of Speedway Media. “My focus is on me and doing my job and leaving no excuse to be back. Hopefully, it all shakes out. I really love the people that I am working with and the opportunity that I’m getting. Results always help that too.”

Dillon Made His Full-Time Return in 2022

The 2022 Cup Series season marked a major moment in Dillon’s career. He signed a deal to join GMS Racing, which became Petty GMS Motorsports for Cup Series races after merging with Richard Petty Motorsports. The team then switched his number from 94 to 42.

The opportunity to drive the iconic No. 42 also opened up a path for a return to full-time driving. Dillon had previously served as the lone full-time driver for Germain Racing from 2017-2020, and he had secured six top-10 finishes in the No. 13 Geico Chevrolet.

Dillon ran part-time across the three national series during the 2021 season. He made four Cup Series starts for Gaunt Brothers Racing, 11 Xfinity Series starts split between multiple teams, and one Camping World Truck Series start for Bret Holmes Racing.

The 2022 season, for comparison, has featured Dillon as the main driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet. He has started all 14 races, and he has secured a top-10 finish in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Petty GMS Motorsports Has Multiple Contracts To Complete

Dillon is not the only driver that will need a contract before the 2023 Cup Series season. His teammate, Erik Jones, is also in the midst of discussions as he plans to return to the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro for the third consecutive season.

Jones made some comments about his contract talks prior to a postponed race at Dover Motor Speedway. He explained that he wants to return to Petty GMS Motorsports and that he has taken part in some initial contract talks.

“Obviously, I’m at the end of my deal that started with RPM and went through this year,” Jones told FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “I’ve been happy though. I’ve been happy with the way everything has gone. Obviously, this year, we’ve been running strong. We’re a playoff contender right now, which is great. I like working with [crew chief Dave Elenz], I like working with my guys.”

