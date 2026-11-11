NASCAR Racing on Veterans Day: Start Time, TV Channel, Full Driver Lineup

The NASCAR Cup Series season may be over, but racing is returning to Daytona International Speedway sooner than fans might have expected.

Just three days after the championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, some of NASCAR’s biggest names are heading back behind the wheel Wednesday, Nov. 11, for a special Veterans Day event.

Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Austin Cindric and several other familiar faces will compete in Ford Racing’s inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic. They’ll be joined by drivers from other motorsports disciplines for a 12-car exhibition race benefiting military members, veterans and their families.

And for fans wondering whether there’s racing on television tonight, the answer is yes.

Here’s everything to know about the Veterans Day Classic, including the start time, TV channel, streaming options and updated driver lineup.

What Time Is the NASCAR Veterans Day Race Tonight?

The Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic takes place Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The televised event begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the race scheduled for approximately 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s the evening’s broadcast schedule:

8-8:45 p.m. ET: Proud to Honor concert

9-9:45 p.m. ET: Veterans Day Classic race

The on-track competition features a 15-minute qualifying session followed by a 30-minute race on Daytona’s 3.6-mile, 12-turn road course.

Unlike a traditional NASCAR Cup Series race, this is a special Ford Racing exhibition event. Drivers will compete in Ford Mustang Dark Horse R race cars, each featuring a military-inspired paint scheme.

How to Watch the Veterans Day Classic: TV Channel and Streaming

Fans can watch the Veterans Day Classic live on USA Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will also stream for free on Fandango’s streaming platform.

Musical performances and other entertainment segments will air on E!, with additional coverage available through TikTok LIVE.

The evening’s entertainment lineup includes Zac Brown Band, Nelly, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer and Warren Zeiders.

Full Driver Lineup for the Veterans Day Classic at Daytona

Twelve drivers will compete across six two-driver teams, with each team representing a different branch of the U.S. military.

The updated lineup is:

U.S. Army

Brad Keselowski

Joey Hand

U.S. Marine Corps

Robert Noaker

Ben Hobson

U.S. Navy

Ryan Preece

Logan Sargeant

U.S. Air Force

Austin Cindric

Frankie Muniz

U.S. Space Force

Noah Gragson

Layne Riggs

U.S. Coast Guard

Joey Logano

Ty Majeski

One notable change came just ahead of race day.

Ryan Blaney was originally scheduled to represent the Marine Corps alongside Hobson. However, the former Cup Series champion withdrew after suffering a fall Monday night.

Ford Racing named Noaker, a two-time IMSA Mustang Challenge North America champion, as his replacement.

The field brings together Cup Series champions, NASCAR Truck Series competitors, sports car racers and former Formula 1 driver Sargeant. Actor-turned-racer Muniz adds another familiar name to the lineup.

Why Is NASCAR Racing on Veterans Day?

The Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic is about more than putting race cars back on the track.

Ford organized the event in collaboration with NASCAR, IMSA, Historic Sportscar Racing and Blue Star Families to recognize the service and sacrifices of America’s military community.

Each team will represent one of the six branches of the armed forces, while proceeds will support organizations serving veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families.

The event will benefit six nonprofits through the Proud to Honor Fund, powered by GlobalGiving. Half of ticket proceeds will also benefit Blue Star Families.

For NASCAR fans already missing the sound of engines after the season finale, Wednesday offers one more night of racing.

This time, the competition comes with a different purpose, and a chance to honor those who have served.