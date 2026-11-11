Ryan Blaney’s Replacement For Ford Event Announced

Ryan Blaney’s replacement for Wednesday’s Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at the Daytona International Speedway has been revealed. Blaney will not race in the event as he recovers from a fall during a dinner on Monday night.

Robert Noaker will be Blaney’s replacement driver in Wednesday’s race, per FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. A 22-year-old racer from Pennsylvania, Noaker is a two-time IMSA Mustang Challenge North America champion.

Blaney also missed the NASCAR Awards in Miami as he recovers from undisclosed injuries from the fall.

What Happened to Ryan Blaney

On Tuesday afternoon, Ryan Blaney put out a statement on social media. The driver of the No. 12 revealed he took a fall during dinner with family and friends on Monday night, which required medical attention.

While Blaney said he is doing well, he would be unable to attend the NASCAR Awards as well as the Ford Proud to Honor race. Blaney did not specify any injuries suffered in the fall.

Here is Blaney’s statement:

“I was out at dinner last night with my family and some friends and I accidently took a fall that required medical attention. I am doing okay and am resting and recovering.”

“I’m disappointed to miss celebrating Kyle Larson and the NASCAR Championship today and Ford’s ‘Proud to Honor’ race tomorrow at Daytona. While I won’t be there, I’ll be supporting my teammates and fellow Ford drivers as they honor each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.”

Blaney won last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season-finale race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Team Penske star recorded his fourth win of the 2026 season, his first at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and won his second straight season-finale race.

Blaney finished fourth in the final Cup Series standings, the highest of any Team Penske driver and Ford driver.

Details of The Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic

On Wednesday, Daytona International Speedway will be the site of the Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, honoring the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Hosted by Ford, 12 of the manufacturer’s top motorsports drivers will compete in six teams of two, with each team representing a different branch of the Armed Forces.

Here is a look at the lineup of drivers: