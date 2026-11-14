Watch In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals Live: Streaming, TV Channel, Schedule

Matt Hagan holds a 39-point lead in Funny Car as the NHRA Finals decide four world championships this weekend at Pomona Dragstrip. Fans can watch every event via live streaming and on TV. Full information is below.

Fans should note, the FS1 television broadcasts for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals are aired on a delayed, or partial same-day delay, basis, not fully live. But all sessions stream live on NHRA.tv.

Weather already looms over the 61st annual Finals. Rain canceled last year’s Sunday racing, and Friday’s forecast threatens qualifying points that could swing a title before Sunday arrives.

FS1 televises Sunday’s eliminations at 5 p.m. ET for three hours, preceded by qualifying highlights at 11 a.m. ET. The FOX One app streams the coverage. NHRA.tv carries every professional pass live, and services such as YouTube TV and Fubo include FS1. Eliminations start at the track at 11 a.m. PT Sunday, following 10 a.m. pre-race ceremonies.

NHRA FINALS — HOW TO WATCH In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals • Pomona, CA • Nov. 12–15, 2026 • 75th Anniversary Season Finale TELEVISION & STREAMING TV FS1 / FOX One app Sunday, Nov. 15: Qualifying highlights at 11:00 AM ET; Eliminations at 5:00 PM ET (three hours). All 2026 Mission Foods series races air on FOX or FS1, plus FOX One. Live Streaming NHRA.tv Wall-to-wall live coverage of every professional pass (qualifying and eliminations) plus sportsman action. Event pass ~$24.99; season pass ~$164.99. Streaming TV Services YouTube TV • Hulu + Live TV • Fubo Carry FS1 / FOX. Live Timing & Results NHRA.com Official live timing and results. Tickets nhra.com/tickets Every ticket is a pit pass; kids 12 and under free with paid adult. SCHEDULE OVERVIEW (PT) Day Session Details Fri, Nov. 13 Qualifying Lucas Oil Series eliminations ~8:30 AM; Pro Stock/Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying 11 AM & 1:30 PM; Top Fuel/Funny Car qualifying 1:00 PM & 3:30 PM (subject to weather). Veterans Day celebration. Sat, Nov. 14 Final Qualifying Top Fuel/Funny Car ~11:30 AM & 2 PM; Pro Stock/PSM ~12:30 PM & 3 PM. Delayed Las Vegas Pro Stock Motorcycle final runs during Saturday qualifying. Sun, Nov. 15 Eliminations Pre-race ceremonies 10 AM; Mission Foods Series eliminations begin 11 AM (points-and-a-half format). TV times are Eastern; schedule overview times are Pacific. Qualifying times subject to weather. Sources: NHRA.com, Racer.com, SpeedSport.com, MacMyths, CompetitionPlus.

NHRA Finals Preview: Favorites and Drivers to Watch

Points leaders Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Hagan, Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) enter as the favorites in their classes.

Langdon leads teammate Doug Kalitta by 107 points after eight wins and nine No. 1 qualifying spots this season, and he owns the national speed record of 346.95 mph, set in September at Martin, Michigan. A lead of 121 or more after Saturday qualifying clinches the title. A margin of at least 91 means one first-round win Sunday finishes the job.

Kalitta, the reigning champion chasing a third crown, must trim the gap to 89 or fewer and then outlast Langdon by three rounds.

“Anything can happen with points-and-a-half at Pomona,” Kalitta said, as quoted by RACER. The finale pays points-and-a-half, making each round win worth 30 instead of 20. Antron Brown sits third, 129 points behind Kalitta.

Funny Car has the smallest margin of the four classes. Hagan, a four-time champion, would become the only Funny Car driver besides John Force with five titles, and he clinches by reaching Sunday’s final round if the standings hold. Jordan Vandergriff, who won at Las Vegas for his fourth victory this season, must go two rounds farther than Hagan. J.R. Todd is third, 104 points back, and Austin Prock, last year’s champion, is fourth.

Glenn, the reigning Pro Stock champion, leads Matt Hartford by 87 points and Greg Stanfield by 99. He has won the last two Countdown races, at Dallas and Las Vegas, and set the national elapsed-time record of 6.434 seconds at Dallas. A lead above 90 after qualifying means a first-round win clinches; otherwise he needs the semifinals.

Gadson leads Vance & Hines teammate Gaige Herrera by 55 points, but a wind-postponed Las Vegas final between them runs at 1 p.m. PT Saturday and moves the margin to 35 or 75 points. Herrera is a two-time champion.

How NHRA Drag Racing Works: Origins, Rules and Cars

Drag racing sends two vehicles down a straight track from a standing start, and the first across the finish line without a foul wins. All three amber lights on the Pro Tree flash together, then the green light four-tenths of a second later. Leave early and a red light ends the run.

Top Fuel, Funny Car run 1,000 feet, while Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle race the full quarter mile, 1,320 feet. Top Fuel dragsters are 25 feet long and weigh 2,330 pounds, powered by 500-cubic-inch Hemi engines producing over 11,000 horsepower on nitromethane. Funny Cars use the same engines beneath carbon-fiber bodies shaped like production cars.

Pro Stock cars burn spec gasoline in engines that top 1,300 horsepower and run about 6.5 seconds at more than 210 mph. Pro Stock Motorcycles are the lone two-wheeled class, and Herrera ran 6.752 seconds at 200.05 mph at Las Vegas.

The sport traces to Southern California hot rodders. The first organized drag race took place in 1949 at a Marine Corps air base in Goleta, and Wally Parks founded the NHRA in 1951. Pomona hosted NHRA’s first sanctioned races in 1953, and the first national event followed in 1955 at Great Bend, Kansas.