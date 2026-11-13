NASCAR’s Frankie Muniz Breaks Silence After Scary Crash and Hospitalization

Frankie Muniz is heading home to Phoenix after a Daytona International Speedway crash sent him to the hospital, and the “Malcolm in the Middle” star turned NASCAR driver broke his silence Thursday, with a video statement on social media.

How a wreck that forced rescuers to cut the roof off his race car ended without major injuries is a question Muniz, 40, admits he cannot fully answer.

The TV star, who drives in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, crashed Wednesday while practicing in a Ford Mustang Dark Horse R for Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, a charity exhibition on the Daytona road course. He struck a tire barrier on the infield portion of the course during a session closed to the public, according to Fox Sports. Muniz was second-fastest in practice behind Robert Noaker.

Frankie Muniz Recounts Daytona Crash Rescue

Safety crews cut the roof off the car to reach Muniz, then placed him on a stretcher. An ambulance took him to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he stayed awake and alert. Ford Racing reviewed the car’s data afterward and found no sign of a malfunction.

Extracting Muniz took effort.

“It was tough getting me out of the car. We had to cut the roof off, but they got me out safely, got me to the hospital, and all is well,” he said in the video, in which he said he avoided major injuries.

“I’m doing okay. I’m extremely sore, but fortunately, no major injuries. I’m not 100% sure how that’s the case, but that’s just a testament to how well-built the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R cars are and the safety,” Muniz said in the video. “I can honestly say that I’m grateful to be walking right now.”

Wednesday’s first word on his condition came from his team.

“He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert,” the team said in an initial statement released Wednesday.

Frankie Muniz Misses Ford Veterans Day Exhibition

Muniz was scheduled to pair with Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, representing the U.S. Air Force in an event that benefits the Proud to Honor Fund and nonprofits serving military members and veterans. Ford development driver Jenson Altzman replaced Muniz in the exhibition.

Muniz left the hospital that evening and addressed the lost opportunity in a statement through Ford Racing.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight. I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers. I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me,” the prepared statement read.

The video added to that.

“I was really looking forward to representing the Air Force and all of our military on Veterans Day and getting to race with some of my favorite drivers, some of the best drivers,” Muniz said.

The caption on the same post doubled as an apology to the Robert Noaker team.

“I feel terrible about that beautiful Dark Horse R! Still processing it all, but I’m okay and already looking forward to getting back on the track soon,” Muniz wrote. He opened the written portion of his post by calling the crash “one of those moments that puts everything into perspective.”

He gave no date for a return, but he left no doubt about his intent.

“So, recovering now, and I’ll be back on the track soon. Can’t wait,” Muniz said. “I’m feeling good, and yeah, see you at the track soon.”