Where to Watch NASCAR Cup Races Now That the Prime Video Broadcast Is Over

Prime Video’s five-race NASCAR Cup Series run has officially come to an end.

The streaming platform concluded its portion of NASCAR’s new media rights agreement with last weekend’s Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, where Corey Heim earned his first Cup Series victory. Now, the Cup Series moves into the next phase of the season as TNT Sports takes over coverage beginning with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

For fans wondering where NASCAR races will air moving forward, here’s everything you need to know.

Why NASCAR Is Leaving Prime Video

Prime Video was only scheduled to carry five NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2026 season.

The package began with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and continued through Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Pocono Raceway and the inaugural street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego.

With that five-race stretch complete, NASCAR’s television schedule now shifts to TNT Sports as part of the sport’s new broadcast agreement.

While Prime Video’s portion of the season is over, many of the familiar voices fans heard during the past month will remain part of the broadcasts.

Where NASCAR Cup Races Air Next

TNT Sports and HBO Max will carry the next five NASCAR Cup Series races:

Sonoma Raceway

Chicago Street Race

Atlanta Motor Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Brickyard 400)

All five races will air on TNT and stream live on HBO Max.

Practice and qualifying sessions during TNT’s portion of the schedule will also be available through truTV and HBO Max.

For fans who subscribed to Prime Video solely for NASCAR coverage, TNT and HBO Max are now the primary destinations for Cup Series action through the Brickyard 400.

Who Will Be Calling the Races?

The transition from Prime Video to TNT Sports will feel familiar for many viewers because much of the broadcast team remains unchanged.

Adam Alexander will continue serving as play-by-play announcer alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte in the booth.

Studio coverage will feature Earnhardt, Letarte and Jamie McMurray, with Marty Snider serving as host.

Jeff Burton is scheduled to join the studio team for select events, while seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will appear as an analyst during several races throughout TNT’s portion of the schedule.

Shannon Spake, Danielle Trotta and Marty Snider will continue contributing as pit reporters and hosts.

The continuity should make the transition seamless for fans who enjoyed Prime Video’s coverage.

What Happens After TNT’s NASCAR Schedule Ends?

Following the Brickyard 400, NASCAR’s television coverage shifts again.

NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock will carry the remainder of the regular season and the entire NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

That includes major events such as Daytona’s regular-season finale, the opening rounds of the playoffs and the championship race later this year.

In other words, while Prime Video’s NASCAR experiment has ended for 2026, fans still have plenty of racing left to watch. The next chapter begins at Sonoma, where TNT Sports takes over coverage as the battle for playoff positions continues to intensify.