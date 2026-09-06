Who Won The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Darlington? Full Race Results

Sheldon Creed picked up his second career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory in his 161st career start on Saturday night at Darlington Raceway. The driver of the No. 00 picked up the checkered flag in the Fleetio 200, which was the first race of the Chase for the series.

Creed gained substantial ground on points leader Justin Allgaier. After a disastrous 17th-place finish for Allgaier, the driver of the No. 7 leads Creed by only seven points. Allgaier was the top seed heading into the Chase with a 25-point advantage.

Corey Day earned a second-place finish in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Chase drivers Sammy Smith and Austin Hill finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Carson Kvapil gained ground on Allgaier for the points lead, too, by finishing 12th. The driver of the No. 1 sits third in the standings after Darlington, 19 points behind Allgaier for the top spot.

Fortunately for Allgaier, he was able to garner 10 stage points after winning the opening stage. Allgaier has a series-high six wins in 2026 and led the standings by over 200 points prior to The Chase reset.

Anthony Alfredo impressed in Stage 2 by winning in the No. 96 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet. Alfredo went on to place sixth in the race, the second-highest among non-Chase contenders.

Rajah Caruth finished last among the Chase contenders as the driver of the No. 88 came home 26th. After driving up to the top 10 at one point, Caruth had a fuel pickup issue inside the final 10 laps, forcing the JR Motorsports driver to make an unscheduled pit stop.

Full NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Darlington results

Winner

Sheldon Creed (Haas Factory Team)

Stage Winners

Stage 1: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2: Anthony Alfredo

Full Race Results

Sheldon Creed (Chase) Corey Day (Chase) Brent Crews Sammy Smith (Chase) Austin Hill (Chase) Anthony Alfredo Taylor Gray (Chase) Sam Mayer (Chase) Jeremy Clements Brandon Jones (Chase) Dean Thompson Carson Kvapil (Chase) Jesse Love (Chase) Nick Sanchez Brennan Poole Kyle Sieg Justin Allgaier (Chase) Jake Finch Ryan Sieg Harrison Burton Parker Retzlaff (Chase) Blaine Perkins Preston Pardus Josh Bilicki Garrett Smithley Rajah Caruth (Chase) Daniel Dye Logan Bearden Joey Gase William Sawalich Lavar Scott Patrick Staropoli Jeb Burton Glen Reen Mason Maggio Dawson Cram Ryan Ellis Brad Perez

Updated NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings after Darlington

Here is a look at the updated NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase standings after Darlington:

Justin Allgaier — Leader Sheldon Creed — (-7) Carson Kvapil — (-19) Austin Hill — (-36) Corey Day — (-46) Jesse Love — (-48) Sammy Smith — (-55) Brandon Jones — (-58) Sam Mayer — (-66) Parker Retzlaff — (-78) Taylor Gray — (-79) Rajah Caruth — (-104)

Among the key shakeups included Creed pushing past Kvapil for third and Austin Hill moving into the fourth position. Jesse Love, defending series champion, dropped two spots in the standings after the Fleetio 200 from fourth to sixth.

Creed, who started the Chase from third position, gained 28 points on Allgaier, while Kvapil gained six points on his JR Motorsports teammate after starting the Chase from second position.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase heats up again next Saturday, September 12, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis. Coverage of the race begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on The CW.